DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 15, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is the third consecutive appearance in the final for the Delhi Capitals, and after losing in the first two occasions, they'll hope they can lift the WPL crown this time around.

However, it's been eight days since DC last played a game, and while that allows them an opportunity to be well-rested, they need to ensure that they aren't scratchy on the field. On the other hand, MI would be coursing with momentum after playing three matches in the same week as the Finals, with their commanding win in the Eliminator putting them in a great position leading up to this Final.

Let's now take a look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

#3 Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI)

After a sluggish start to the season, Hayley Matthews has produced some terrific performances to become one of the most valuable players in WPL 2025. Matthews is currently the highest wicket-taker in the league, with 17 wickets in only nine outings. She has also scored 304 runs in nine matches, making her the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

She has a poor record against the Delhi Capitals with the bat, and that's the only reason she's not higher on this list. Nevertheless, her overall point-scoring potential is exceptionally high. Given her current form, she's likely to produce a three-digit Dream11 points haul with ease, making her a solid captaincy option.

#2 Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC)

Jess Jonassen in action for the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL 2024.

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen has had another fine season for the Delhi Capitals, especially after getting promoted up the batting order to No.3, scoring 137 runs in five innings at an average of 45.66 and a terrific strike rate of 155.68. She's also picked up 11 wickets with the ball at a decent bowling average of 19.

Jonassen arguably has one of the best bowling records against the Mumbai Indians, picking up nine wickets in five matches against them at an economy rate of 6.52. On a wicket that assists spinners but is also good for batting, Jonassen's high points ceiling and big-match experience make her an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

This list would be incomplete without Nat Sciver-Brunt, and the English all-rounder is rightfully the best Dream11 captaincy option on paper for this match. Her record in the WPL playoffs speaks for itself, and she'll remember her performance in the WPL 2023 Final against the same Delhi Capitals, when her unbeaten 60* guided MI to victory.

She has been on another level as a batter this season, producing some scintillating performances, and has been really hard to dismiss. Her bowling has also been valuable, with Sciver-Brunt picking up nine wickets in as many games.

Her consistency and form this season, coupled with the high point-scoring potential make Nat Sciver-Brunt a sensational Dream11 captaincy choice.

