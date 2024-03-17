DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 17, 2024

The final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

DC qualified for the final directly by beating the Gujarat Giants in their last league game and finishing atop the standings. After restricting the Giants to 126/9, the Delhi batters stepped up and chased down the total in just 13.1 overs.

RCB, meanwhile, beat the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to book a place in the final. After posting a below-par 135 on the board, the bowlers did an outstanding job and restricted Mumbai to 130/6 to win the game by five runs.

Ahead of the DC vs RCB clash, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Marizanne Kapp was sensational with the ball against the Gujarat Giants. She dismissed the in-form Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney cheaply, conceding only 17 runs from her four overs.

Kapp has picked up 11 wickets in six games at an impressive average of 14.18 this season. She is lethal with the new ball in addition to being handy with the bat and is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side in the DC vs RCB encounter.

#2 Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Ellyse Perry is at her absolute best for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the business end of the competition. She has grabbed two Player of the Match awards in the last two fixtures and is showing the world her class.

Perry played a brilliant knock of 66 off 50 balls to power her side to 135 against the Mumbai Indians. She then dismissed Yastika Bhatia and registered figures of 1/29 in her four overs.

Perry is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the DC vs RCB clash on Sunday.

#1 Meg Lanning (DC) - 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning is having an outstanding season. She is leading from the front and has played a vital role in the Capitals reaching the final directly, having scored 308 runs in eight games at 38.50.

Lanning missed out against the Giants Women. Opening the batting, she scored 18 off 10 balls before getting run out in the fourth over. Lanning is a big-match player and you can rely on her to score big in the WPL 2024 final.

