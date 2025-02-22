DC vs UPW Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 22, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 22, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the reverse fixture, with the two teams already having clashed in Vadodara on Wednesday, where the Capitals came out on top in a tense run chase.

Ad

A whirlwind start from Kiran Navgire propelled the UP Warriorz forward in their first innings, but they lost momentum soon after. DC's eventual target was 167, and despite a few hiccups, Meg Lanning's knock of 69, assisted by cameos from Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland took them home.

With two defeats in as many outings, the UP Warriorz will be desperate to win this match and get off the mark.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in this match.

Ad

Trending

#3 Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC)

Attacking DC opener Shafali Verma could be a strong Dream11 captaincy pick in this fixture. The 21-year-old got off to a strong start in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, scoring a brisk 16-ball 26 before being dismissed by Deepti Sharma.

At a venue where she likes to bat in the WPL, Shafali could convert her starts into a bigger score tonight. She has 128 runs in four outings in Bengaluru, averaging 42.7 at a strike rate of 140.7. Given how freely she scores boundaries, Shafali is the kind of player who doesn't even need to remain at the crease for long to make an impactful Dream11 contribution.

Ad

Consider her as a left-field captaincy choice in this match.

#2 Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW)

Deepti Sharma could haul big on Dream11 in this fixture.

UPW captain Deepti Sharma promoted herself to No.3 in the UP Warriorz' batting order against DC, looking to preserve the momentum that Kiran Navgire's start generated. While that experiment didn't work out, her repeated exploits up the batting order bode well for a potential Dream11 haul at a venue that's kind both to batters and spinners.

Ad

Sharma enjoys playing in Bengaluru both in international cricket and in the WPL, and like Shafali Verma, has great numbers at this ground. Being an all-rounder, she has two solid routes to point-scoring, making her a very reliable Dream11 captaincy pick.

#1 Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC)

Not many would've expected Annabel Sutherland to play such a central role in DC's campaign this season, but the Australian all-rounder has hardly put a foot wrong so far. She has picked up five wickets in three outings, also scoring 73 runs and getting dismissed twice in the process.

Ad

Sutherland has proven to be a bankable option for Meg Lanning at any stage of the game with the ball, and she has provided more wicket-taking threat than anyone else in this DC side. She also walks into bat at No.4, one spot higher than Marizanne Kapp, who is a direct rival to Sutherland for Dream11 captaincy.

Given how strongly she's performed so far, there's a good chance that Annabel Sutherland will produce a big all-round Dream11 haul in this fixture. That makes her quite a safe captaincy option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️