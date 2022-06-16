DCS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 11

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 11th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed poorly in this year's tournament and have lost their previous matches. DCC Starlets lost their first match to the Rajkot Thunder, while Ajman Heroes lost their last two matches by big margins.

DCC Starlets will give it their all to win the match, but Ajman Heroes are expected to make a comeback. The match is expected to be won by Ajman Heroes.

DCS vs AJH Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (wk), Rishab Mukherjee, Shahrukh Amin, Shival Bawa, Harshit Seth, Shaurya Singh, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Yug Sharma, Shubh Mehta, Saad Abdullah

AJH Playing XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Adnan Arif, Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz, Sanchit Sharma, Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DCS vs AJH, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. However, the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DCS vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Khalid Shah, who played a knock of 115 runs in the match against PSM, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. S Sethi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Bawa and S Singh are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A ul Mulk is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. S Bawa smashed 70 runs in just 24 balls and took two wickets in the last match against RJT.

All-rounders

N Aziz and S Ahmed are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Aziz took two wickets in the match against PSM.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ajmal and A Sangwan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Mehta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

N Aziz (AJH)

S Bawa (DCS)

K Shah (AJH)

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes important stats for Dream11 team

S Bawa - 70 runs and two wickets

N Aziz - 6 runs and three wickets

K Shah - 134 runs

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Shah, S Sethi, A ul Mulk, S Singh, S Bawa, N Aziz, S Ahmed, W Rasool, M Ajmal, A Sangwan, S Mehta

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: N Aziz

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Shah, S Sethi, S D'cruz, S Singh, S Bawa, N Aziz, S Ahmed, W Rasool, M Ajmal, A Sangwan, Y Sharma

Captain: N Aziz Vice Captain: S Bawa

