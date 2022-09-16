DCS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see DCC Starlets (DCS) squaring off against the Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday, September 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and pitch report for match 6.

Ajman Heroes will be playing their first match of the tournament with an in-form squad after a successful domestic season. DCC Starlets, on the other hand, have won their first match against the Pacific Group by a massive margin of 171 runs.

Ajman Heroes will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but DCC Starlets have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCS vs AJH Match Details

The sixth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs AJH, Match 6

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Interglobe Marine and Sri Lions, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

DCS vs AJH Form Guide

DCS - W

AJH - Will be playing their first match

DCS vs AJH Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tanish Suri (wk), Shrey Sethi, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Nilansh Keswani, Karan Dhiman, Soorya Sathish, Rishabh Mukherjee, Yug Sharma, and Adithya Shetty.

AJH Playing XI

No injury updates

Khalid Shah (wk), Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Adnan Ul Mulk, Sagar Kalyan, Wajahat Rasool, Muhammad Uzair Anees, Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan, Sultan Ahmad, and Muzamil Khan.

DCS vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sethi (1 match, 57 runs)

S Sethi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Shah is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Mehra (1 match, 110 runs, 3 wickets)

P Mehra and A Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Ul Mulk has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Keswani (1 match, 55 runs, 2 wickets)

N Keswani and W Rasool are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Uzair is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mukherjee (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mukherjee and A Sangwan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Seth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCS vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mehra

P Mehra is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 110 runs and took three wickets in the last match against the Pacific Group.

N Keswani

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make N Keswani the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both middle overs and bat in the upper-middle order. He took two wickets and scored 55 runs in the last match against the Pacific Group.

5 Must-Picks for DCS vs AJH, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points N Keswani 55 runs and 2 wickets 137 points P Mehra 110 runs and 3 wickets 218 points R Mukherjee 2 wickets 74 points S Sethi 57 runs 84 points S Jaishankar 3 wickets 96 points

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shah, S Sethi

Batters: P Mehra, A Ul Mulk, A Khan

All-rounders: N Keswani, W Rasool, M Uzair

Bowlers: R Mukherjee, H Seth, A Sangwan

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi

Batters: P Mehra, R Panoly, A Khan

All-rounders: N Keswani, W Rasool, M Uzair, N Aziz

Bowlers: R Mukherjee, H Seth, S Jaishankar

Edited by Ankush Das