DCS vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 33

DCC Starlets (DCS) will be up against Fair Deal Defenders (DEF) in Match 33 of the Dubai D10 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 33.

DCC Starlets are third in Group A. Having played seven games, they have won three matches and have lost on four occasions. They have six points to their name. DCC Starlets have lost both their last two games.

Fair Deal Defenders, meanwhile, have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won four of their five matches and are currently on a four-game winning streak. They are also second in the points table of Group A with eight points and are only behind Interglobe Marine.

DCS vs DEF Match Details, Match 33

The Match 33 of Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs DEF, Dubai D10 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DCS vs DEF Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive with both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come on to the bat well which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 84

DCS vs DEF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

DCC Starlets: L-L-W-L-L

Fair Deal Defenders: W-W-W-W-L

DCS vs DEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

DCC Starlets Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing 11

Vansh Kumar (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ahaan Fernandes, Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Amaan Ali, Jaiditya Malik, Izhan Khan, Shamim Ali, and Zain Hamid.

Fair Deal Defenders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Fair Deal Defenders Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Imran-ll, Ali Abid, Salman Babar(C), Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Nadeem, Abdullah Azhar, Wajid Khan, Nasir Faraz, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, and Muhammad Imran-III.

DCS vs DEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Imran (5 matches, 99 runs, Average: 49.50)

M Imran has been in great form and will be a decent wicket-keeper choice for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second highest run-scorer for his side with 99 runs in five games and has a strong average of 49.50.

Top Batter pick

D Parashar (5 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 150)

D Parashar has looked in fluent touch with the bat. He has amassed 93 runs in five matches at an average of 31 and has a strike rate of 150.

Top All-rounder pick

W Khan (4 matches, 114 runs and 2 wickets)

W Khan is the leading run-scorer for his side in the competition and has hammered 114 runs in four innings at an average of 28.50 and at a strike rate of over 186. He has also scalped two wickets and has an economy rate of 7.25.

Top Bowler pick

S Manshad (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.00)

S Manshad is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has taken five wickets at an average of 17 and has an economy of 8.50.

DCS vs DEF match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly has been in great form and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition and has hammered 244 runs in six innings at an average of 40.67 and at a strike rate of over 210. He has also collected six wickets for his side.

A Shetty

A Shetty has scored 35 runs but has been very effective with the ball. Shetty has taken eight wickets at an average of 7.50 and also has an excellent economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Panoly 244 runs and 6 wickets 594 points A Shetty 35 runs and 8 wickets 387 points W Khan 114 runs and 2 wickets 284 points S Manshad 5 wickets 189 points D Parashar 93 runs 178 points

DCS vs DEF match expert tips

R Panoly has been in top form with both the bat and the ball. He could prove to be an important player for your DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy.

DCS vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, S Sethi

Batters: D Parashar, P Mehra, A Azhar

All-rounders: W Khan, R Panoly, A Shetty

Bowlers: S Manshad, S Abdullah, F Rehman

DCS vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

DCS vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, S Sethi

Batters: D Parashar, P Mehra, S M Saqlain

All-rounders: W Khan, R Panoly, A Shetty

Bowlers: S Manshad, S Abdullah, F Rehman

