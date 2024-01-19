DD vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match – January 19, 2023  

Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians will lock horns in Match No. 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, January 19. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Victorians are the defending champions and boast a formidable squad. Dhaka, on the other hand, will depend heavily on their trio of Naim Sheikh, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs COV game:

#3 Litton Das (COV) – 9 credits

Litton Das in New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's T20 Game 1

Litton Das was a key part of the Comilla Victorians in the previous edition of the BPL and is expected to play a crucial role this time around as well.

Litton scored 379 runs from 13 games last year at an average of 31.58 and a strike rate of 129.35 with three half-centuries and a top score of 70 to his name. Fantasy users should pick him in their DD vs COV Dream11 teams.

#2 Tanvir Islam (COV) – 6.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Tanvir Islam is not a massive name in Bangladesh cricket, but he played a crucial role for the Victorians in their title-winning campaign last year.

The left-arm spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate if 6.36 with a four-wicket haul to his name. Fantasy users can gamble with him in their DD vs COV Dream11 teams.

#1 Taskin Ahmed (DD) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Taskin Ahmed must play an important part for Dhaka if they are to beat the Victorians in the opening match of the tournament.

Last season, the pacer picked up 10 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.02. Although he is returning from injury, one can expect the speedster to hit his straps from the outset.

He should be picked in fantasy teams for the DD vs COV Dream11 match.

