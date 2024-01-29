Durdanto Dhaka (DD) and Khulna Tigers (KHT) face off in the 14th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, January 29, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers have been stupendous thus far, as they are atop the standings with six points and a net run rate of +1.010, thanks to three wins, Dhaka, meanwhile, are sixth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.433.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your DD vs KHT Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Evin Lewis (KHT) – 7.5 credits

Evin Lewis has arguably been the pick of the batters for the Tigers. He's the leading run-scorer for his team, racking up 102 runs in three games at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 192.45.

Given the form he's in, fantasy users should not leave him out of their DD vs KHT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Mohammad Nawaz (KHT) – 8 credits

Mohammad Nawaz made an impact in the first game he played in this season's competition.

Against Rangpur Riders, he scored 55 off 34 with five fours and three sixes. He also finished with impressive figures of 2-0-13-2. Hence, fantasy users should not think twice before including him in their DD vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#1 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

Shoriful Islam has been brilliant for Dhaka, having picked up a hat-trick recently. He's currently the leading wicket-taker for his team, with six wickets in three games at a strike rate of 11.3.

His economy rate of nine is on the higher side, as he bowls with the new ball and at the death. Hence, he should be picked in DD vs KHT Dream11 fantasy teams.

