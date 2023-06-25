DD vs LKK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 25, 2023

Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will face off in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. This potentially thrilling encounter will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem.

The Dindigul Dragons currently hold the top spot in the tournament, showcasing their supremacy with an unbeaten record of three wins in as many matches. In their previous outing, they registered a nail-biting victory by a mere one run against the Chepauk Super Gillies.

The Dragons' impressive form was evident in their earlier triumphs over the Trichy and Madurai teams.

On the other hand, the Lyca Kovai Kings sit in the second spot, having tasted success in their first match against Tiruppur. They continued their winning streak with back-to-back victories against Trichy and Chepauk. The Kovai team will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in this crucial encounter.

Now, let's delve deeper and look at three standout players who possess the potential to make a significant impact in your DD vs LKK Dream11 team for this match. Here are the three captaincy picks for your DD vs LKK Dream11 team.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudharsan has been a revelation for the Lyca Kovai Kings, displaying his exceptional form with a staggering 247 runs in just four matches. His highest score of 90 against Nellai showcased his ability to dominate the opposition.

As a young and consistent player, Sudharshan has emerged as a player to watch out for in the tournament.

With three half-centuries already to his name, he is an ideal captaincy pick for your DD vs LKK Dream11 team.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (DD) - 9 credits

Varun Chakravarthy has been a vital cog in the Dindigul Dragons' wheel, consistently delivering impactful performances with his spin bowling. He has proven to be a thorn in the opposition's side with eight wickets in three matches, including two three-wicket hauls.

Chakravarthy's impressive economy rate of 5.58 further highlights his effectiveness in restricting the flow of runs. He is a vital pick for your DD vs LKK Dream11 team as he brings valuable knowledge and skills to the table.

#1 Adithya Ganesh (DD) - 8 credits

Adithya Ganesh, with 86 runs in three matches, has been a consistent performer for the Dindigul Dragons. As an experienced player on the team, he possesses the ability to anchor the innings and provide stability to the batting lineup.

With his composed approach and ability to score crucial runs, Ganesh is another player to watch out for in the encounter. His consistent performances make him a good captaincy pick for your DD vs LKK Dream11 team.

