DD vs NRK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 10, 2023

Dindigul Dragons lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday, July 10. The winner of this high-stakes encounter will secure a place in the finals against the formidable Lyca Kovai Kings.

The Dragons have enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) so far. Finishing second in the league stage with an impressive record of six wins in seven games, they appeared to be a dominant force. However, their journey hit a roadblock in Qualifier 1 when they faced a defeat against the Lyca Kovai Kings by 30 runs. Determined to stage a comeback, the Dragons will be eager to capitalize on their strengths and secure a spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Royal Kings have had a commendable season, finishing third in the league stage with five wins in seven games. Their victory against the Siechem Madurai Panthers by a narrow margin of four runs in the Eliminator 1 showcased their ability to handle pressure situations. Now, they aim to continue their winning momentum and secure a place in the much-anticipated finals.

With a high-stakes encounter like this, several key players from both teams will be under the spotlight. Let's take a look at three standout performers who could make a significant impact in your DD vs NRK Dream11 team.

#3 Ajitesh Guruswamy (NRK) - 8 credits:

Ajitesh Guruswamy has been a standout performer for the Nellai Royal Kings in this edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. His remarkable ability to single-handedly turn the game in his team's favor makes him an excellent captaincy choice for your DD vs NRK Dream11 team.

In the last game, Guruswamy scored a blistering 50 off just 30 deliveries, showcasing his power-hitting skills. With an impressive total of 311 runs in eight games, including a remarkable average of 62.20 and a strike rate of 163.68, Guruswamy has proven himself as a consistent performer.

#2 Subodh Bhati (DD) - 9 credits:

Subodh Bhati has been in stellar form with the ball throughout the tournament. He has emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers, making him a prime captaincy pick for your DD vs NRK Dream11 team. He has already scalped 15 wickets in eight games, averaging an impressive 15.80.

In the last match, he showcased his ability by taking a crucial four-wicket haul. Bhati's consistent wicket-taking ability makes him a player to watch out for in this crucial encounter.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (DD) - 9 credits:

Varun Chakravarthy has been a crucial cog in the Dindigul Dragons' bowling attack. His brilliant performances with the ball make him an excellent choice for the captaincy position in your DD vs NRK Dream11 team.

With 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 17.42 and an economy rate of 6.53, Chakravarthy has consistently troubled the opposition batsmen. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures of the game has been instrumental in his team's success. Choosing Chakravarthy as your captain in the DD vs NRK Dream11 team could prove to be a wise decision.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Ajitesh Guruswamy Varun Chakravarthy 0 votes