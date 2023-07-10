Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings - Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Dindigul Dragons will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the second Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs NRK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Dindigul Dragons had an excellent run in the league stages of the tournament. They returned with six wins and a loss and finished second on the points table. However, they lost to table-toppers Lyca Kovai Kings in the first Qualifier.

On the other hand, Nellai Royal Kings were also consistent in the league stages. They had a win-loss record of 5-2, which ensured they finished third on the points table. They beat Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator to reach this knockout fixture.

DD vs NRK, Match Details

The second Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 between the Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings will be played on July 10, 2023, at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

The game is set to take place at 7:15 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DD vs NRK

Date & Time: July 10, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has been a good one to bat. Batting first, teams have made scores around the 160-run mark. In the seven completed games at this venue, four games have been won by teams batting first and three by the teams chasing.

DD vs NRK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Dindigul Dragons: L, W, W, W, L

Nellai Royal Kings: W, W, L, W, W

DD vs NRK Probable Playing 11 today

Dindigul Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dindigul Dragons Probable Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Adithya Ganesh, Boopathi Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor

Nellai Royal Kings Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nellai Royal Kings Probable Playing XI: Arun Karthik (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Today’s DD vs NRK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ajitesh Guruswamy (8 matches, 311 runs)

Ajitesh Guruswamy is the second-highest run-scorer in this TNPL 2023. He has amassed 311 runs while averaging 62.20. He has a strike-rate of 163.68 and he has scored one hundred along with two fifties in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Nidhish Rajagopal (4 innings, 166 runs)

Nidhish Rajagopal is in top form with the bat. The Nellai Royal Kings left-hander has scored 166 runs in four outings and he is striking at 153.70.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sonu Yadav (8 matches, 115 runs, 7 wickets)

Sonu Yadav has been highly effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has got 115 runs at a strike-rate of 125.00 and he has picked up seven scalps at an economy of 8.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (8 matches, 12 wickets)

Varun Chakravarthy is in top form with the ball. The Dindigul Dragons mystery spinner has taken 12 scalps in this tournament and he has an economy rate of 6.53.

DD vs NRK match captain and vice-captain choices

Suboth Bhati (8 matches, 82 runs, 15 wickets)

Suboth Bhati is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023. The Dindigul Dragons seamer has returned with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. He has scored 82 runs in five innings while striking at 157.69.

Shivam Singh (8 matches, 280 runs)

Shivam Singh has struck three half-centuries in this competition. He has aggregated 280 runs in eight games and he averages 40. He has a strike-rate of 132.70.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DD vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Suboth Bhati 82 runs & 15 wickets in 8 matches Sonu Yadav 115 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Varun Chakaravarthy 12 wickets in 8 matches Ajitesh Guruswamy 311 runs in 8 matches Shivam Singh 280 runs in 8 matches

DD vs NRK match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and wicket-taking bowling options and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh, Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakravarthy, and M Poiyamozhi could be the ones to watch out for.

DD vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Arun Karthik

Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh

All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, P Saravana Kumar

Bowlers: Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath

DD vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy

Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh, Sarath Kumar

All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, P Saravana Kumar

Bowlers: Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy, M Poiyamozhi, S Lakshay Jain

