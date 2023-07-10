Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings - Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Dindigul Dragons will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the second Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on Monday.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs NRK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.
Dindigul Dragons had an excellent run in the league stages of the tournament. They returned with six wins and a loss and finished second on the points table. However, they lost to table-toppers Lyca Kovai Kings in the first Qualifier.
On the other hand, Nellai Royal Kings were also consistent in the league stages. They had a win-loss record of 5-2, which ensured they finished third on the points table. They beat Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator to reach this knockout fixture.
DD vs NRK, Match Details
The second Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 between the Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings will be played on July 10, 2023, at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.
The game is set to take place at 7:15 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: DD vs NRK
Date & Time: July 10, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has been a good one to bat. Batting first, teams have made scores around the 160-run mark. In the seven completed games at this venue, four games have been won by teams batting first and three by the teams chasing.
DD vs NRK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Dindigul Dragons: L, W, W, W, L
Nellai Royal Kings: W, W, L, W, W
DD vs NRK Probable Playing 11 today
Dindigul Dragons Team News
No major injury concerns.
Dindigul Dragons Probable Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Adithya Ganesh, Boopathi Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor
Nellai Royal Kings Team News
No major injury concerns.
Nellai Royal Kings Probable Playing XI: Arun Karthik (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier
Today’s DD vs NRK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ajitesh Guruswamy (8 matches, 311 runs)
Ajitesh Guruswamy is the second-highest run-scorer in this TNPL 2023. He has amassed 311 runs while averaging 62.20. He has a strike-rate of 163.68 and he has scored one hundred along with two fifties in this tournament.
Top Batter Pick
Nidhish Rajagopal (4 innings, 166 runs)
Nidhish Rajagopal is in top form with the bat. The Nellai Royal Kings left-hander has scored 166 runs in four outings and he is striking at 153.70.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sonu Yadav (8 matches, 115 runs, 7 wickets)
Sonu Yadav has been highly effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has got 115 runs at a strike-rate of 125.00 and he has picked up seven scalps at an economy of 8.00.
Top Bowler Pick
Varun Chakravarthy (8 matches, 12 wickets)
Varun Chakravarthy is in top form with the ball. The Dindigul Dragons mystery spinner has taken 12 scalps in this tournament and he has an economy rate of 6.53.
DD vs NRK match captain and vice-captain choices
Suboth Bhati (8 matches, 82 runs, 15 wickets)
Suboth Bhati is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2023. The Dindigul Dragons seamer has returned with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. He has scored 82 runs in five innings while striking at 157.69.
Shivam Singh (8 matches, 280 runs)
Shivam Singh has struck three half-centuries in this competition. He has aggregated 280 runs in eight games and he averages 40. He has a strike-rate of 132.70.
5 Must-picks with player stats for DD vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
DD vs NRK match expert tips
Both teams have some quality top-order batters and wicket-taking bowling options and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh, Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakravarthy, and M Poiyamozhi could be the ones to watch out for.
DD vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Arun Karthik
Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh
All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, P Saravana Kumar
Bowlers: Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath
DD vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy
Batters: Nidhish Rajagopal, Shivam Singh, Sarath Kumar
All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, P Saravana Kumar
Bowlers: Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy, M Poiyamozhi, S Lakshay Jain