DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League match – June 14, 2023

The fourth match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is scheduled to take place on June 14 at 7 PM IST. Both teams will be playing their first game of the season and would be looking to commence their journey on a winning note.

Dindigul Dragons endured a very scratchy 2022 season as they ended in the sixth position with only two wins in seven games. Ba11sy Trichy also had a very horrible experience in their last season finishing in the seventhth position with two victories in seven appearances.

As we gear up to this fixture, let us look at the top 3 players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction match.

#3 C Akshay Srinivasan (RTW) - 7.5 credits

Akshay is a highly accomplished T20 batter in TNPL. In 29 T20 innings, he has scored 578 runs at a commendable average of 21.4 which includes his best individual score of 63. Besides, he has a strike rate of 123.2 with 51 fours and 21 sixes to his name.

He is definitely someone worth considering in your DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Adithya Ganesh (DD) - 8 credits

Adithya is a crafty stroke maker and has amassed a lot of runs under his belt. In 25 innings, he has piled up 496 runs at a stunning average of 30.22, including 29 fours and 13 sixes so far in the league.

#1 Antony Dhas (RTW) - 9 credits

Dhas is a prolific all-rounder who is very capable with the bat and the ball in hand. He has a remarkable batting average of 44 and has a very formidable strike rate of 133. However, with the ball, he is more devastating. Dhas has so far picked up 14 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 14.64 which includes his best bowling figures of 4/14.

He is surely a treat to watch once he gets going and should be your number-one pick in your DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Adithya Ganesh Antony Dhas 0 votes