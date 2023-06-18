DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 18, 2023

The eighth match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see Dindigul Dragons (DD) square off against Seichem Madurai Panthers (SMP) on June 18 at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 pm IST.

Dindigul Dragons are comfortably placed in the third position in the points table with a healthy NRR of 2.225. Their win against Ba11sy Trichy in the opening game would have done their confidence a whole lot of good.

Meanwhile, Seichem Madurai Panthers do not find themselves in an ideal position and are currently the bottom-ranked team. They lost their opening match to Nellai Royal Kings by a massive margin of 38 balls to spare, which pushed their NRR to a shambolic low of -3.139.

As we advance into this fixture, let us look at the top 3 players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shijit Chandran (SMP) - 7.5 credits

Shijit has an overall decent track record in the history of TNPL. He averages 24.06 with the bat and has a career-best score of 61. Besides, the 26-year-old youngster has achieved six two-plus, 10 thirty-plus, and a couple of fifty-plus scores in 35 TNPL innings.

He is someone worth picking in your DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Baba Indrajith (DD) - 9 credits

Indrajith got some handy runs in the last game against Ba11sy Trichy and looked in free-flowing form. Besides, he has clobbered 22 fours and 5 sixes in his relatively short T20 career while he averages just under 20.

He is likely to improve with more games under his belt. Therefore, we recommend you feature him in your DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Shivam Singh S (DD) - 7.5 credits

Shivam Singh looked in rollicking form with the bat in the last game. He scored a robust 46 (30), which laid a solid foundation for Dindigul Dragons to register a thrashing 6-wicket victory with 31 balls to spare. In addition, he has a brilliant first-class century to his name.

With form on his side, Shivam should be your top pick in your DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

