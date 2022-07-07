DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 13

Dindigul Dragons will take on Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 13th match of the TNPL 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday.

Dindigul Dragons have had a decent campaign so far. Having played four matches, they have won twice and are currently second in the points table. They arrive into this game after defeating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by a massive margin of nine wickets in their most recent game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have played three matches, where they, too, have won twice. They currently occupy the third spot in the points table. They lost their most recent match against the in-form Nellai Royal Kings by 26 runs.

DD vs SMP Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

K Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishanth (c), K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajendran Vivek, RS Mohit Hariharan, Karaparambil Monish, Andimani Pradeep, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vighnesh, S Arun.

SMP XI

B Anirudh Sita Ram, Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sunny Sandhu, Thalaivan Sargunam, R Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Details

DD vs SMP, TNPL 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 7th July, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the NPR College Ground is balanced and is supportive of both the bowlers as well as the batters. Pacers have been able to find wickets during the powerplay overs and have been wreaking havoc with the new ball.

Today’s DD vs SMP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Karthik has been in majestic form and he registered the first century of the season with a knock of 106 runs off 57 deliveries against Nellai Royal Kings in the last match.

Batters

K Vishal Vaidhya has been in sensational form and has scored plenty of runs with the bat. He hammered an unbeaten 84 runs off just 57 deliveries in the previous game.

All-rounders

H Nishanth is a wonderful all-rounder who has plenty of experience and has also played IPL cricket. He has scored 147 runs and has also taken two wickets. He can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your DD vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K Akash has been the leader of his side’s bowling unit and has been quite accurate. He has scalped seven wickets in three matches and leads the wicket-takers’ chart in TNPL 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

A Karthik (SMP) – 335 points

K Vishal Vaidhya (DD) – 304 points

H Nishanth (DD) – 279 points

K Akash (SMP) – 198 points

M Silambarasan (DD) – 183 points

Important stats for DD vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

A Karthik: 175 runs

K Vishal Vaidya: 194 runs

H Nishanth: 147 runs and 2 wickets

K Akash: 7 wickets

M Silambarasan: 5 wickets

DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Karthik, K Mani Bharathi, K Vishal Vaidhya, N Chaturved, R Vivek, H Nishanth, K Monish, S Sandhu, K Akash, M-Silambarasan, L Vignesh

Captain: H Nishanth, Vice-Captain: K Vishal Vaidhya

DD vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Karthik, K Mani Bharathi, K Vishal Vaidhya, N Chaturved, R Vivek, H Nishanth, K Monish, K Akash, M-Silambarasan, L Vignesh, V Chakravarthy

Captain: A Karthik, Vice-Captain: K Akash

