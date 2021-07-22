DD vs. SMP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s TNPL 2021 match - July 22nd, 2021

The Dindigul Dragons will lock horns with the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the fourth match of the TNPL 2021 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Dragons lost in the final of TNPL 2018 and 2019 to the Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gilles, respectively. After coming second best in two successive seasons, the club will look to take home the silverware this season.

Meanwhile, the Panthers won the TNPL 2018. They also qualified for the knockouts last season but lost Qualifier 2 against the Dindigul Dragons. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose from

Dindigul Dragons

K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, Kishan Kumar S, Vigneshwaran S, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, and M Silambarasan.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturvedi, P Praveen Kumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, J Subramanyam, Rajkumar K, Sughendiran P, Saravanan PK, Aaditya V, Sunil Sam and L Kiran Akash.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal, S Arun, A Vivek, C Hari Nishanth, R Vimal, R Hariharan, M Sanjay, S Kishan Kumar, L Vignesh, R Suthesh, V Lakshman

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, B Anirudh, V Aditya, R Srinivasan, K Deeban, A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, J Kaushik, D Chandrasena, K Akash, R Mithun

Match Details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Match 4

Date & Time: July 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

Bowlers have done really well at this venue, especially during the second essay when the pitch is on the slower side. Chasing sides haven't tasted much success in Chennai, which might force the captains to bat first upon winning the toss.

The weather is expected to be cloudy during the match time, but the chances of rain are none.

DD vs. SMP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DD vs. SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Karthik, C Hari Nishanth, M Shajahan, K Vishal Vaidhya, MS Sanjay, J Kousik, M Silambarasan, A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan.

Captain: C Hari Nishanth, Vice-Captain: DT Chandrashekhar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arun Karthik, C Hari Nishanth, M Shajahan, K Vishal Vaidhya, MS Sanjay, J Kousik, S Arun, A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, R Rohit, R Suthesh.

Captain: Arun Karthik, Vice-Captain: A Srinivas

