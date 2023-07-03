DD vs SS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 3, 2023

The Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the Salem Spartans (SS) in the 26th game of the TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday, July 3.

The Dragons have been in outstanding form this season, showcasing their dominance on the field. Having won five of their six games, they have displayed remarkable consistency and resilience.

In their previous fixture, the Dindigul Dragons beat the Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets, showcasing their batting prowess and chasing abilities. With their spot in the playoffs secured, the Dragons will be eager to end in the top two and secure a favorable position in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have had a rather underwhelming season so far in TNPL 2023. They have managed only two wins from their six games, finding themselves in a precarious situation in the playoff race.

While their chances of qualifying may seem slim, the Spartans are not willing to give up just yet. They will need a resounding win here and rely on other results to go their way to keep their knockout hopes alive.

On that note, let's explore the three most promising captaincy picks for the DD vs SS Dream11 game.

#3 Shivam Singh (DD) - 7.5 credits

Shivam Singh has been a standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons this season, exhibiting exceptional batting skills. With a staggering tally of 262 runs in six games at an impressive average of 52.40 and strike rate of 137.89, Singh has been the backbone of his team's batting lineup.

As the top run-getter for the Dragons, he has consistently delivered match-winning performances. Given his incredible form and ability to score big, Singh is undoubtedly the top captaincy pick in your DD vs SS Dream11 team.

#2 Sunny Sandhu (SS) - 8 credits

Sunny Sandhu, the consistent all-rounder for the Salem Spartans, is a valuable asset in the DD vs SS Dream11 clash. Sandhu has showcased his versatility with both bat and ball throughout the tournament, playing crucial knocks and proving handy with the ball.

With 125 runs in four innings and eight wickets in six games, Sandhu has contributed significantly to his team's success. Sandhu's ability to deliver under pressure makes him a must-have player and an excellent choice for captaincy in your DD vs SS Dream11 team.

#1 Saravana Kumar (DD) - 8.5 credits

When it comes to bowling, Saravana Kumar from the Dindigul Dragons has emerged as one of the most reliable and consistent performers in the tournament. With his remarkable skill set, Kumar has troubled opposing batters with his accuracy and ability to extract movement off the pitch.

He has been a vital cog in the Dragons' bowling attack, having picked up 10 wickets in six matches. With his ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial moments, Kumar is a safe and dependable captaincy pick in your DD vs SS Dream11 team.

