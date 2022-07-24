DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Sunday, July 24.

Both the Dragons and Spartans have had an underwhelming TNPL 2022 campaign with only two wins between them. While the Spartans are in danger of finishing the season with no wins, the Dragons have fared slightly better. The Spartans have a good blend of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of recording their first win in TNPL 2022 today. However, Dindigul Dragons will start as the favorites given their superior batting firepower. All in all, both teams will be keen to end a rather abject campaign on a high in what should be an entertaining game in Salem.

DD vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Akshay Srinivasan, Gopinath, S Ganesh (wk), S Abishiek, Ravi Karthikeyan, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), Lokesh Raj, Rajendran Karthikeyan, S Boopalan and G Periyaswamy.

DD XI

Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishanth (c), AG Pradeep, RS Mokit Hariharan, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vivek, K Monish, Rangaraj Suthesh, M Silmabarasan, VP Diran and L Vignesh.

Match Details

DD vs SS, TNPL 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected in Salem despite this being the second game of the day. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the top-order batters to make the most of the conditions. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with teams generally preferring to chase in evening games.

Today’s DD vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Mani Bharathi: Mani Bharathi has come up with decent knocks in the middle order, but has not been able to convert his starts into big scores. He is a good player of spin and is capable of clearing the boundary at will. With Bharathi likely to bat higher up the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario has been underpar this season, unable to get going in the middle order. Although he has been demoted down to a lower-middle order role, he remains a force to be reckoned with the bat. Capable of scoring big runs, Ferrario could be backed to score some runs today.

All-rounders

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth has held his end with his contributions, scoring valuable runs and picking up handy wickets. He is a household name in the TNPL, with some IPL experience under his belt as well. With Nishanth likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, he is a good addition to your DD vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: G Periyaswamy has underwhelmed big time in the TNPL, unable to pick up as many wickets as he and his team would have liked. The pacer has been economical, but teams have looked to see him out. But the conditions should suit his swing-bowling and variations, making him a must-have in your DD vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DD vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

Hari Nishanth (DD)

Daryl Ferrario (SS)

Important stats for DD vs SS Dream11 prediction team

M Silambarasan - 7 wickets in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 18.43

Hari Nishanth - 172 runs in 6 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 28.67

K Gopinath - 137 runs in 6 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.83

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, K Gopinath, R Vivek, K Vishal Vaidhya, R Karthikeyan, H Nishanth, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, M Silambarasan, R Suthesh and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: H Nishanth. Vice-captain: K Gopinath.

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mani Bharathi, K Gopinath, M Hariharan, K Vishal Vaidhya, R Karthikeyan, H Nishanth, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, M Silambarasan, L Vignesh and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: M Ashwin. Vice-captain: H Nishanth.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far