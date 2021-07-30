DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 15

Match 15 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the Salem Spartans taking on the Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The Salem Spartans will be eyeing a return to winning ways as they face a resourceful Dindigul Dragons side at Chepauk. Having won their last two games, the Dragons will look to make it three as we reach the halfway mark in the TNPL. With some of the best players in the tournament in Vijay Shankar and C Hari Nishanth taking centrestage, another entertaining game beckons in the TNPL.

DD vs SS TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

K Gopinath, S Abhishek, A Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario (c), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, Umashankar Sushil (wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi and G Periyaswamy

DD XI

S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), S Lokeshwar, RS Mokit Hariharan, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vivek, Swaminathan S, L Vignesh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Gurjapneet Singh and M Silambarasan

Match Details

DD vs SS, TNPL 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium slowed down as the TNPL progressed. Although the batters have done well in the early overs, the nature of the pitch should play into the hands of the bowlers. While the pacers will get the ball moving around a bit early on, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss as the dew factor should have a say in the proceedings.

Today's DD vs SS TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mani Bharathi: Dragons wicket-keeper K Mani Bharathi has been one of the breakout stars of the TNPL. With a strike rate in excess of 150, one can bank on Mani to smash a few boundaries today.

Batsmen

C Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth has come up trumps in both of the Dragons' wins in the TNPL this season. Nishanth has struck a balance between aggression and composure, making him a decent addition to your DD vs SS TNPL Dream11 team.

Daryl Ferrario: Hari Nishanth's counterpart Daryl Ferrario has been impressive as well with two handy knocks in the middle-order. Able against both spin and pace, Ferrario should find himself amongst the runs against the Spartans.

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar: Star all-rounder Vijay Shankar has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball this season. With the pitch also suiting his skill-set, Shankar is sure to be a popular pick in today's DD vs SS Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: Perhaps the best bowler in TNPL 2021, G Periyaswamy hasn't missed a beat this season with six wickets in three games. His death bowling skills are second to none, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Gurjapneet Singh: Formerly a net bowler for CSK, Gurjapneet Singh picked up a few wickets for the Dragons in their win against the Warriors earlier in the week. With a cool head on his shoulders and a bunch of tricks under his sleeve, Gurjapneet is one to watch out for in the TNPL.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Shankar (SS) - 198 points

K Mani Bharathi (DD) - 194 points

C Hari Nishanth (DD) - 184 points

G Periyaswamy (SS) - 176 points

Daryl Ferrario (SS) - 151 points

Important stats for DD vs SS TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth: 127 runs in three TNPL 2021 matches; SR - 145.98

Vijay Shankar: 101 runs in four T20I innings; SR - 138.36

Mani Bharathi: 116 runs in three TNPL 2021 matches, SR - 175.76

G Periyaswamy: Six wickets in three TNPL 2021 matches, Economy - 6.28

Daryl Ferrario: 79 runs in three TNPL 2021 matches, SR - 161.22

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Lokeshwar, K Mani Bharathi, C Hari Nishanth, D Ferrario, K Gopinath, V Shankar, S Arun, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin, R Suthesh and Gurjapneet Singh

Captain: Vijay Shankar. Vice-captain: K Mani Bharathi

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Lokeshwar, K Mani Bharathi, C Hari Nishanth, S Abishek, K Gopinath, V Shankar, S Arun, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin, R Vivek and Gurjapneet Singh

Captain: Vijay Shankar. Vice-captain: M Ashwin

Edited by Samya Majumdar