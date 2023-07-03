DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League, Match 26

The 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) go up against the Salem Spartans (SS) at the Indian Cement Company Ground, India on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Dindigul Dragons have won five out of their six matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against the Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets.

The Salem Spartans, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are seventh in the points table. They won their last encounter against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight runs.

DD vs SS Match Details

The 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played on July 3 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, India. The match is set to begin at 7.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DD vs SS, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Match 26

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, 7.15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, India.

DD vs SS Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

DD vs SS Form Guide (Last Match)

Dindigul Dragons: W

Salem Spartans: W

DD vs SS probable playing 11s for today’s match

DD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DD Probable Playing 11

B Indrajith (c), Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, Sarath Kumar M, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Subodh Bhati, and Kishoor.

SS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SS Probable Playing 11

KM Gandhi, S Abishiek, Muhammed Adnan Khan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Aravind, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Akash Sumra, RS Jaganath Sinivas, N Selva Kumaran, and R Kavin (wk).

DD vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Baba Indrajith (6 matches, 110 runs, Strike Rate: 127.91)

Baba Indrajith has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 127.91 in six matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Shivam Singh (6 matches, 262 runs, Strike Rate: 137.89)

Shivam is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 262 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 137.89.

Top All-rounder pick

Sunny Sandhu (6 matches, 125 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 134.41 and Economy Rate: 8.00)

Sunny can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 134.41 in six matches, while also scalping eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Abhishek Tanwar (6 matches, 7 wickets and 51 runs, Economy Rate: 8.47 and Strike Rate: 150.00)

Abhishek is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched seven wickets while scoring 51 runs in six matches.

DD vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunny Sandhu

Sunny is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 125 runs while scalping eight wickets in six matches.

Baba Indrajith

Baba is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 127.91 in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sunny Sandhu - 125 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches

Subodh Bhati - 68 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

Shivam Singh - 262 runs in 6 matches

Abhishek Tanwar - 51 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

P Saravana Kumar - 10 wickets and 14 runs in 6 matches

DD vs SS match expert tips

Sunny Sandhu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in ruthless form in both the department.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh

Batters: Shivam Singh, Kaushik Gandhi, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All-rounders: M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, Varun Chakravarthy, Subodh Bhati

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League

DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh

Batters: Shivam Singh, Mohit Hariharan, Kaushik Gandhi

All-rounders: M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, Varun Chakravarthy, Subodh Bhati.

Poll : 0 votes