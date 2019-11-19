DEB vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Nov 19th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions, Northern Warriors have a tough task on Tuesday as they face Delhi Bulls in Abu Dhabi. While Northern Warriors started the tournament in brilliant fashion, they have stumbled with two consecutive losses to their names. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls tied their previous game yet look a different outfit with the inclusion of Nabi and Rutherford. Both sides are loaded with batting might and look evenly matched on paper. While Andre Russell and co. look to halt their losing run, Delhi Bulls will have other ideas. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Bulls:

Eoin Morgan (C), Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Usman, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Adil Rashid, Dusmantha Chameera, David Willey, Paul Stirling, Zaheer Khan, Tobias Visee and Waheed Ahmed.

Northern Warriors:

Daren Sammy (C), Andre Russell, Sam Billings, George Munsey, Mark Deyal, Asela Gunaratne, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Sikander Raza, Chris Green, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Pravin Tambe and Amir Hayat.

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Bulls:

Not many changes are expected from Eoin Morgan's side with Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammad Nabi doing well in the previous game. Kusal Perera also struck some form, which complements the experience of Eoin Morgan and Angelo Mathews perfectly. Similar to their opponents, the Bulls also bat deep and will depend on Ravi Rampaul to deliver the goods with the ball. Ali Khan and Adil Rashid will also be key alongside Rampaul.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Usman, Rutherford, Morgan(C), Mathews, Nabi, Rashid, Rampaul, Ali Khan, Chameera and Willey

Northern Warriors:

The arrivals of Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran adds much needed firepower in the Northern Warriors side. They haven't been able to cross the hundred run mark and will welcome their inclusions in the side. Mark Deyal and Asela Gunaratne should make way for them with Billings dropping to number four. Raza and Green provide the balance in the side with their all-round prowess while Emrit and Wood handle the pace duties alongside Andre Russell.

Possible XI: Pooran (WK), Simmons, Russell, Billings, Sammy(C), Raza, Green, Tandon, Wood, Pradeep and Emrit

Match Details:

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Match 14

19th November 2019, 7:15 PM IST

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is on offer with both sides looking to chase here. While the ground dimensions favour the bowlers, batsmen have done well to score in excess of 100 and should be the case for this game as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran was one of the best performers in the last edition. He scored over 250 runs batting at the top of the order at astonishing strike rates as well. Pooran is preferred ahead of Kusal Perera, who could also be picked along with the West Indian if the balance of the side permits it.

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan has been pretty consistent for the Bulls. Although he couldn't pull off a heist against Bangla Tigers, he should be a good option for the fantasy team. Along with Morgan, the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammad Usman are also viable options. Northern Warriors will have Lendl Simmons at the top of the order for this game. He should be able to score some runs in this game against a good bowling attack.

Allrounders: Andre Russell is a must have in the side for obvious reasons. While the West Indian has blown hot and cold in this edition, his ability to win matches single handedly is a valuable asset. Along with the big Jamaican, Chris Green is also a handy bowler to have in the side. One of Mohammad Nabi or David Willey would also suffice as the final all-rounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul has been the pick of the bowlers this season. Bowling all his overs in the death, Rampaul has picked four wickets with an economy rate of just 6.33. Along with Rampaul, Chris Wood and Ali Khan are also viable options with their ability to nail the yorker consistently being useful. One of Nuwan Pradeep or Dusmantha Chameera should round the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell are the ideal choices for captaincy with both of them capable of scoring big and quick runs in the top order. Along with them, Delhi Bulls captain, Eoin Morgan is also a worth-while option as a captain or vice-captain of the fantasy team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Dusmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Rayad Emrit and Mohammad Nabi. Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Mohammad Usman, Chris Green, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan. Captain: Nicolas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell