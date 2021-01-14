DEL vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 15, 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 pits Delhi against Kerala at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Both Delhi and Kerala have made positive starts to their campaigns so far. While they have two wins apiece, it is the nature of those victories that truly sets them apart.

The Shikhar Dhawan-captained Delhi have been impeccable with the ball. The likes of Ishant Sharma and Lalit Yadav have performed fairly well. Delhi come into this game on the back of a win against Andhra. With Nitish Rana and young Anuj Rawat looking in good touch, Delhi would fancy another win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kerala, on the other hand, also have two wins under their belt in this group. Md Azharuddeen scored a sensational ton against domestic heavyweights Mumbai to take Kerala to a famous win. They thus look well on course for a knockout spot. Kerala also have a well-oiled bowling unit spearheaded by Sreesanth and Basil Thampi, who can deliver the goods for the team.

While both sides look well-matched on paper, Kerala's superior balance and depth might hand them the edge. But the experience of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma might just even the odds.

With valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game of cricket beckons in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Squads to choose from

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal and Siddhant Sharma

Advertisement

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, Abhishek Mohan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Vinoop Manoharan, Sudhesan Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Vathsal Govind, S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod.

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan

Kerala

Md Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Sreesanth S, Basil Thampi, KM Asif and S Midhun

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date: 15th January 2021, at 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Wankhede Stadium with there being little room for error for the bowlers. While there is a hint of swing and extra bounce available early on, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat.

There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners. The dimensions of the ground also will not help their cause. Both teams will look to bat first. With this being an afternoon fixture, they will look to make good use of the conditions first up.

DEL vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Tips for DEL vs KER clash at the Syed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Jalaj Saxena, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, KM Asif and Basil Thampi

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Md Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Jalaj Saxena, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, KM Asif and Basil Thampi

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Lalit Yadav