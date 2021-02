DEL vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match – February 27th, 2021

Delhi will take on Maharashtra in the 73rd match of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

Delhi have won two of their three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and are currently second in Elite Group D with eight points.

Maharashtra, who have also won two and lost one in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, are third in the standings as they have an inferior net run rate to Delhi.

The last meeting between the two teams took place three years ago, with Delhi winning that encounter by eight wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Manjot Kalra, Pawan Suyal, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Kshitiz Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Jagdish Zope, Divyang Himganekar, Vishant More, Swapnil Gugale, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam, Yash Nahar, Ashay Palkar

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe.

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Maharashtra, Match 73

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date and Time: 27th February, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers, with pacers able to generate bounce off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 280.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DEL vs MAH)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Azim Kazi, Lalit Yadav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad; Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Azim Kazi, Kshitiz Sharma, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Captain: Azim Kazi; Vice-captain: Nitish Rana