Delhi vs Mumbai - Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Delhi (DEL) will take on Mumbai (MUM) in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium inDelhi, starting on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction.

Delhi have had a disappointing run in the tournament, losing twice and drawing three times.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have been in excellent form. They have three wins, one loss and one draw to their name.

DEL vs MUM, Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Delhi and Mumbai will be played on January 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Elite Group B

Date & Time: January 17th 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs MUM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has been a good one to bat, with 303 and 459 being the two first-innings scores at the venue this season. While the pacers have found movement in the first couple of days, the spinners have had success throughout the season.

DEL vs MUM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Delhi: D, L, D, D, L

Mumbai: W, D, L, W, W

DEL vs MUM Probable Playing 11 today

Delhi team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Delhi Probable Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Divij Mehra, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Pranshu Vijayran, Harshit Rana, Yogesh Sharma.

Mumbai team/injury news

Shardul Thakur is part of the Indian ODI squad for the series against New Zealand and will hence miss this game. Yashasvi Jaiswal might replace Musheer Khan at the top of the order.

Mumbai Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Pawar (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias.

Today’s DEL vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prasad Pawar (1 match, 4 catches)

Prasad Pawar has played just one match and he kept well. He took four catches but did not bat. He can chip in with some useful runs in the middle-order.

Top Batter Pick

Dhruv Shorey (5 matches, 787 runs)

Dhruv Shorey is at the top of the run charts in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The Delhi opener has aggregated 787 runs at an average of 112.42. He has three hundreds (all three in excess of 150) and two fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tanush Kotian (4 matches, 19 wickets, 134 runs)

Tanush Kotian has been bowling really well. The off-spinner taken 19 wickets in four matches and has a bowling strike-rate of 38.2. With the bat, he has got two half-centuries in as many innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Hrithik Shokeen (3 matches, 193 runs, 8 wickets)

Hrithik Shokeen has been effective with both bat and ball. The Delhi of-spinner has picked up eight wickets in three games. With the bat, he has mustered 193 runs in four innings, which includes two fifties.

DEL vs MUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shams Mulani (5 matches, 35 wickets, 104 runs)

Shams Mulani is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with 35 wickets at an average of 22.05. He has a bowling strike-rate of 38.4. With the bat, he has got 104 runs in five innings.

Sarfaraz Khan (5 matches, 431 runs)

Sarfaraz Khan is in magnificent form with the bat. The 25-year-old Mumbai batter has amassed 431 runs at an average of 107.75 in this tournament. He has smashed two hundreds and a fifty and has a strike-rate of 70.54.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shams Mulani 104 runs & 35 wickets in 5 matches Sarfaraz Khan 431 runs in 5 matches Dhruv Shorey 787 runs in 5 matches Tanush Kotian 19 wickets & 134 runs in 4 matches Hrithik Shokeen 193 runs & 8 wickets in 3 matches

DEL vs MUM match expert tips

Mumbai are in excellent form and they will be favourites heading into this encounter. All eyes will be on the prolific run-getters like Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Shorey apart from spin-bowling all-rounders like Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani and Hrithik Shokeen.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Delhi vs Mumbai - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh

All-rounders: Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Hrithik Shokeen, Harshit Rana

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Delhi vs Mumbai - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar

Batters: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Shorey, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Ayush Badoni

Bowlers: Royston Dias, Hrithik Shokeen, Harshit Rana

