DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Final

The final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Delhi Capitals have been the team to beat in this tournament, winning six out of their eight matches so far. The likes of Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp have been brilliant for the Capitals, who will bank on their batting firepower to get them over the line.

The Mumbai Indians had to take a longer route to the final, getting the better of UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. However, Mumbai have been equally impressive in the WPL so far, with Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver standing out.

With both teams eager to ink their names as the first-ever WPL champions, a cracking encounter is on the cards in Mumbai.

DEL-W vs MI-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Final

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the final of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023, Final

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DEL-W vs MI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (9 matches, 210 runs, Average: 23.23)

Yastika Bhatia has been in decent form in the WPL, scoring 210 runs in nine matches. She is averaging 23.23 at the top of the order, complementing Hayley Matthews perfectly.

With Yastika capable of scoring quick runs, she is a top pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (8 matches, 310 runs, Average: 51.67)

Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in the WPL at the time of writing with 310 runs in eight matches. She has a WPL average of 51.67 and has scored her runs at a healthy strike rate as well.

With Lanning known for her knack for scoring runs in big matches, she is a good addition to your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (9 matches, 258 runs, 13 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has been one of the standout players in the WPL. She has 258 runs and 13 wickets in nine matches, holding her in good stead. Matthews is quite miserly with an economy of 6.57 with the ball.

Given her all-round skill set and form, Matthews is a must-have in your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Jonassen (8 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 30.12)

Jess Jonassen has shown glimpses of her ability with the ball, picking eight wickets in as many matches. In addition to her bowling exploits, Jonassen has come up with valuable knocks with the bat in the lower order.

With Jonassen having a lot of experience to fall back on, she is a fine pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs MI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been sensational with bat and ball for the Delhi Capitals. She has 159 runs with the bat, but it is her bowling exploits of late that have stolen the show. She has nine wickets in eight matches and had figures of 2/13 in four overs in her last outing against the Mumbai Indians.

With the conditions suiting her, Kapp is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver was the star of the show in Mumbai Indians' Eliminator win against UP Warriorz. She scored a 38-ball 72 and also chipped in with a wicket with the ball.

Sciver is quite experienced and can win games singlehandedly, making her a viable captaincy pick for your DEL-W Vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 310 runs in 8 matches Marizanne Kapp 159 runs, 9 wickets in 8 matches Amelia Kerr 13 wickets in 9 matches Hayley Matthews 258 runs, 13 wickets in 9 matches Alice Capsey 159 runs in 6 innings

DEL-W vs MI-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Final

Amelia Kerr has been brilliant with both bat and ball in the WPL for the Mumbai Indians. While she has come up with handy knocks with the bat, it is her bowling exploits that stand out. She has 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.85, making her a fine differential pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (c)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (c), Hayley Matthews (vc), Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp, Nat Sciver

Bowler: Saika Ishaque

