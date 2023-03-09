DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the only unbeaten teams in the WPL with both teams winning two games each. While the Capitals have put in two impressive batting displays, Mumbai Indians have clicked as a unit, on both the batting and bowling fronts.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Mumbai Indians will start as the clear favorites owing to their plethora of quality all-rounders at their disposal.

With both teams keen to sustain their unbeaten start and boost their playoff chances, an entertaining top-of-the-table clash beckons in Mumbai.

DEL-W vs MI-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 7

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the seventh match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DEL-W vs MI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (23 off 19 in the previous match)

Yastika Bhatia is a talented batter who can bat anywhere in the top order for the Mumbai Indians. While she did not have a good start to her WPL campaign, Yastika showed signs of form with a 19-ball 23 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Given her international experience and ability, Yastika is a good addition to your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (2 matches, 142 runs, SR: 167.06)

Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in the WPL at the time of writing, scoring 142 runs in two matches. While she has two fifties in as many games already, it is Lanning's strike rate of 167.06 that truly stands out. Given her experience and ability to take on bowlers right from ball one, Lanning is a top pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (2 matches, 124 runs, 3 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has been sensational with both the bat and ball for the Mumbai Indians. She has 124 runs and three wickets to her name, holding her in good stead. Given Matthews' skill set and franchise league experience, she can be backed to continue her form as part of your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Jonassen (3/43 in the previous match)

Jess Jonassen comes into this game on the back of a three-wicket haul against UP Warriorz. Although Jonassen was a touch expensive with the ball, her wicket-taking ability stood out. Jonassen also scored 42 runs off just 20 balls, adding more value to her selection in your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs MI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is one of the leading all-rounders in the world with 55 runs in two matches so far. Although she is yet to find her groove with the ball, Kapp is known for her new-ball bowling ability. With Kapp capable of winning games single-handedly with both the bat and ball, she is a viable captaincy pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

While Kapp is amongst the best all-rounders in the world, Natalie Sciver could well be the best of the lot. She is an experienced campaigner with 2175 runs in 104 T20I innings at a strike rate of 114.77. With Sciver already coming up with scores of 55 (29) and 23 (18) in the WPL already, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 142 runs in 2 matches Marizanne Kapp 55 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Jess Jonassen 3 wickets in 2 matches Hayley Matthews 124 runs, 3 wickets in 2 matches Saika Ishaque 6 wickets in 2 matches

DEL-W vs MI-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 7

Saika Ishaque has been the standout bowler in the competition so far, picking up six wickets in three matches. Despite the WPL being dominated by batters so far, Ishaque has an economy of 5.16, holding her in high regard. Given her form and Delhi Capitals' batting unit full of right-handed batters, Ishaque could be a fine differential pick for your DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen (c), Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey

