DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match – Feb 21, 2021

In one of the three Elite Group D fixtures (Round 1) of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi will square off against Mumbai in the battle of the heavyweights. Both teams have named strong squads and will be favourites to advance to the next round of the domestic 50-over tournament.

Both Delhi and Mumbai couldn’t advance to the knockout rounds of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season. While Delhi won three out of their five group stages encounters, Mumbai could muster just one win. The two teams will be out for redemption and will be eyeing consistency in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, both Delhi and Mumbai qualified for the quarter-finals, but couldn’t advance further. Mumbai last won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2018-19 season, while Delhi won it back in 2012-13.

Squads to choose from

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka.

Mumbai: hreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare (wk), Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Mumbai

Date: February 21st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The 22-yard track at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely and batsmen might be able to play shots on the up. However, with this being an early morning start, there may be some movement on offer for the fast bowlers with the new ball. Spinners might get some assistance as well. A total of around 270 could well be the par score on this surface.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (DEL vs MUM)

Dream11 Team for Delhi vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Shams Mulani, Lalit Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Shreyas Iyer Vice-captain: Nitish Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Lalit Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Shreyas Iyer Vice-captain: Nitish Rana