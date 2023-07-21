DEN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Denmark (DEN) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland won their last match of the season against Italy by seven runs. Denmark, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Denmark will give it their all to win the match, but Ireland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEN vs IRE Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 21 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs IRE, Match 4

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Scotland, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

DEN vs IRE Form Guide

DEN - Will be playing their first match

IRE - W

DEN vs IRE Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Anique Uddin, Saud Munir, Saran Aslam, SA Ahmad, S Thanikaithasan, Hamid Mazhar Shah (c), Abdul Hashmi (wk), ND Laegsgaard, Lucky Malik, OD Hald, and Surya Anand.

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Harry Tector, A Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, N Rock, L Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, B White, BJ McCarthy, and J Little.

DEN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well given that he has a chance of facing the maximum number of balls. N Rock is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Tector

A Balbirnie and H Tector are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Stirling played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Campher

N Damgaard and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Dockrell is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Little and M Adair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B White is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

C Campher will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 61 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

M Adair

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Adair your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored two runs and picked up three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs IRE, Match 4

C Campher

M Adair

J Little

H Tector

B White

Denmark vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, A Balbirnie, P Stirling

All-rounders: C Campher, N Damgaard, G Dockrell

Bowlers: M Adair, B White, B McCarthy, J Little

Denmark vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Rock

Batters: H Tector, A Balbirnie, J Henriksen

All-rounders: C Campher, N Damgaard

Bowlers: M Adair, B White, B McCarthy, J Little, S Munir