DEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 7

Denmark (DEN) will lock horns with Italy (ITA) in the seventh match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Tuesday.

Denmark have lost all three of their ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will head into today's fixture on the back of a five-run loss to Jersey. Italy, on the other hand, have won only one out of their three matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier points table. They lost their last match against Germany by four wickets.

DEN vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Freddie Klokker (C & WK), Zameer Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bashir Shah, Anique Uddin, Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

ITA XI

Gareth Berg (C), Jade Dernbach, Manpreet Singh (WK), Grant Stewart, Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Nikolai Smith, Jamie Grassi, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh, Amir Sharif.

Match Details

DEN vs ITA, Match 7, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 99 runs.

Today’s DEN vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Singh has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of close to 90. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Gian Meade: Meade has scored 40 runs while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.91 in three matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Anique Uddin: Uddin has been one of the most consistent all-round performers for his side. He has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 81.57 and also picked up two wickets in three outings.

All-rounders

Grant Stewart: Stewart has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 while also scoring 27 runs.

Saif Ahmad: Ahmad can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 44 runs and also taken two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Jaspreet Singh: Singh has bowled exceptionally well in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier. He has picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in three matches.

Bashir Shah: Shah has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.09 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Jaspreet Singh (ITA) -187 points

Grant Stewart (ITA) - 173 points

Madupa Fernando (ITA) - 157 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN) - 156 points

Gian Meade (ITA) - 151 points

Important Stats for DEN vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Grant Stewart: 27 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 103.84 and ER - 4.75

Saif Ahmad: 44 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 69.84 and ER - 3.72

Delawar Khan: 36 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 85.71 and ER - 4.89

Nikolai Smith: 54 runs in 3 matches; SR - 78.26

Jaspreet Singh: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.77

DEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier)

DEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Freddie Klokker, Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Anique Uddin, Gareth Berg, Grant Stewart, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Lucky Ali.

Captain: Grant Stewart. Vice-captain: Gian Meade.

DEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Anique Uddin, Grant Stewart, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Nikolai Smith, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Bashir Shah.

Captain: Grant Stewart. Vice-captain: Jade Dernbach.

Edited by Samya Majumdar