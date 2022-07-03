DER vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will face Derbyshire (DER) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Sunday.

Derbyshire have been brilliant as a unit in the T20 Blast this season, riding on the exploits of Shan Masood and Wayne Madsen. Their bowlers have also stepped up at the time of need, holding them in good stead ahead of the game.

For Durham, it has been a disappointing season for them despite their bowling unit firing in unison consistently. They will need their young top-order to come up with the goods if they are to salvage some lost pride.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a contest beckons in Derby.

DUR vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis and Andrew Tye.

DER XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Alex Hughes, Alex Thomson, Mark Watt and George Scrimshaw

Match Details

DER vs DUR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: July 03, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby is a good one to bat on with there being little room for error for the bowlers. While there should be some swing early on, the bowlers will have to vary their pace as the match progresses.

The spinners should get some turn in the middle overs, although the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total.

Today’s DER vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson has had his moments in the T20 Blast season although he is still due for a big one for Durham. The wicketkeeper-batter didn't score many runs against Nottinghamshire in his previous game and will be keen on getting back to runscoring form.

With Robinson capable of scoring quick runs in the top-order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen has been sensational in the Derbyshire middle-order, scoring 385 runs in 13 T20 Blast matches. Madsen has been brilliant against the spinners and has chipped in with the ball as well.

With his form and ability to score big runs, he is a good addition to your DER vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Luis Reece: Luis Reece has blown hot and cold in the Derbyshire batting unit, impressing in patches at the top of the order. The Derbyshire all-rounder has been used sparingly with the ball, although his ability to tee off from ball one holds him in good stead. With Reece's skill-set bound to come good, he can be backed in this game.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye has been impressive for Durham, picking up 20 wickets in the T20 Blast this season. He has used his variations and death bowling skills to good effect, holding his own in the death overs. With a heap of experience to fall back on as well, he is a must-have in your DER vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben Raine (DUR)

Ashton Turner (DUR)

Luis Reece (DER)

Important stats for DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Shan Masood - 516 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 46.91

Andrew Tye - 20 wickets in nine T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 13.90

George Scrimshaw - 20 wickets in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 23.15

DER vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

DER vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ollie Robinson, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Michael Jones, Luis Reece, Paul Coughlin, Leus du Plooy, Mark Watt, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse and George Scrimshaw

Captain: Wayne Madsen, Vice-Captain: Michael Jones

DER vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ollie Robinson, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Graham Clark, Luis Reece, Paul Coughlin, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Ben Raine, Andrew Tye and George Scrimshaw

Captain: Wayne Madsen, Vice-Captain: Ben Raine

