DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Derbyshire will take on Glamorgan in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 30th July. The County Ground in Derby will play host to this fixture.

Derbyshire have had a disappointing tournament so far as they haven’t managed to grab a single win. They are in last position in the points table after three games. The side were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Warwickshire in their last encounter and will now look to register their first win.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan sit comfortably in second position with two wins and one loss. After two consecutive victories in their first two games, they were defeated by Somerset by a whisker (one run) and will look to get back to winning ways in this match.

DER vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Hughes (C), Matt McKiernan, Connor Marshall, Nils Priestley, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul

Glamorgan

Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin

Match Details

Match: DER vs GLA, Royal London Cup

Date and Time: 30th July, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Derby Cricket Ground is suitable for bowlers as the average 1st innings score here is just 243 runs. The wicket is bound to wear off as the game progresses, helping the spinners to dominate.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s DER vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen - Cullen is a dependable wicketkeeper-batsman who can handle pressure and play a crucial knock. He scored 37 vital runs in the last game to help Glamorgan get close to their target.

Batsmen

Hudson Prentice - Prentice was the lone warrior for Derbyshire in their last game as he was left stranded on 51 runs with no support from other batters.

Kiran Carlson - Carlson has one half-century to his name and has also got starts in other games but has failed to convert them into big scores. He is expected to play a key role in today’s DER vs GLA game.

All-rounders

Joe Cooke - Cooke has performed admirably so far in the tournament, taking six wickets and scoring over fifty runs. He is a must-pick in today’s DER vs GLA Dream11 team.

Matt McKiernan - McKiernan has been decent in both the batting and bowling departments, picking up crucial wickets while also scoring some handy runs.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan - Hogan is the tournament's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in three games. His ability to take regular wickets makes him a key asset.

Ravi Rampaul - Rampaul is an experienced campaigner with the ball. He has not been up to his standards so far but is expected to make a difference in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan - 287 points

Hudson Prentice - 281 points

Joe Cooke - 274 points

Tom Cullen - 191 points

Lukas Carey - 187 points

Important stats for DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan - 3 matches, 9 wickets

Joe Cooke - 3 matches, 6 wickets

Lukas Carey - 3 matches, 5 wickets

Hudson Prentice - 3 matches, 150 runs

Tom Cullen - 3 matches, 95 runs

DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs GLA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Tom Cullen, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Hudson Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Joe Cooke, Ravi Rampaul, Michael Hogan, Ben Aitchison

Captain: Hudson Prentice | Vice-Captain: Joe Cooke

DER vs GLA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Tom Cullen, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Nicholas Selman, Hudson Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Joe Cooke, Ravi Rampaul, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey

Captain: Michael Hogan | Vice-Captain: Tom Cullen

