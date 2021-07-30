DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Derbyshire will take on Glamorgan in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 30th July. The County Ground in Derby will play host to this fixture.
Derbyshire have had a disappointing tournament so far as they haven’t managed to grab a single win. They are in last position in the points table after three games. The side were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Warwickshire in their last encounter and will now look to register their first win.
Meanwhile, Glamorgan sit comfortably in second position with two wins and one loss. After two consecutive victories in their first two games, they were defeated by Somerset by a whisker (one run) and will look to get back to winning ways in this match.
DER vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today
Derbyshire
Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Hughes (C), Matt McKiernan, Connor Marshall, Nils Priestley, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul
Glamorgan
Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin
Match Details
Match: DER vs GLA, Royal London Cup
Date and Time: 30th July, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Derby Cricket Ground is suitable for bowlers as the average 1st innings score here is just 243 runs. The wicket is bound to wear off as the game progresses, helping the spinners to dominate.
The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.
Today’s DER vs GLA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Cullen - Cullen is a dependable wicketkeeper-batsman who can handle pressure and play a crucial knock. He scored 37 vital runs in the last game to help Glamorgan get close to their target.
Batsmen
Hudson Prentice - Prentice was the lone warrior for Derbyshire in their last game as he was left stranded on 51 runs with no support from other batters.
Kiran Carlson - Carlson has one half-century to his name and has also got starts in other games but has failed to convert them into big scores. He is expected to play a key role in today’s DER vs GLA game.
All-rounders
Joe Cooke - Cooke has performed admirably so far in the tournament, taking six wickets and scoring over fifty runs. He is a must-pick in today’s DER vs GLA Dream11 team.
Matt McKiernan - McKiernan has been decent in both the batting and bowling departments, picking up crucial wickets while also scoring some handy runs.
Bowlers
Michael Hogan - Hogan is the tournament's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in three games. His ability to take regular wickets makes him a key asset.
Ravi Rampaul - Rampaul is an experienced campaigner with the ball. He has not been up to his standards so far but is expected to make a difference in this game.
Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team
Michael Hogan - 287 points
Hudson Prentice - 281 points
Joe Cooke - 274 points
Tom Cullen - 191 points
Lukas Carey - 187 points
Important stats for DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team
Michael Hogan - 3 matches, 9 wickets
Joe Cooke - 3 matches, 6 wickets
Lukas Carey - 3 matches, 5 wickets
Hudson Prentice - 3 matches, 150 runs
Tom Cullen - 3 matches, 95 runs
DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Tom Cullen, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Hudson Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Joe Cooke, Ravi Rampaul, Michael Hogan, Ben Aitchison
Captain: Hudson Prentice | Vice-Captain: Joe Cooke
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Tom Cullen, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Nicholas Selman, Hudson Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Joe Cooke, Ravi Rampaul, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey
Captain: Michael Hogan | Vice-Captain: Tom Cullen