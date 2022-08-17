DER vs KET Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Derbyshire Falcons (DER) will be up against Kent Spitfires (KET) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Wednesday.

The Falcons have won two of their five games and are sixth in the Group B points table. They won their last game against Worcestershire Rapids by 47 runs. The Spitfires, meanwhile, have also won two of their five games but are eighth in the Group B standings. They won their last outing against Northamptonshire Steelbacks by four wickets.

DER vs KET Probable Playing XIs

DER

Shan Masood (C), Harry Came, Louis Reece, Brooke Guest (WK), Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Hughes, Archie Harrison, Ben Aitchison, Sam Konners, Nick Potts

KET

Joe Denly (C), Tawanda Muyeye, Ben Compton, Ollie Robinson (WK), Harry Finch, Alex Blake, Joey Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matt Quinn, Navdeep Saini

Match Details

Match: DER vs KET, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a bowler-friendly one. It has good pace and swing, offering enough assistance to bowlers. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 162.

Today’s SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ollie Robinson: Robinson has been in a blistering form this season. He has accumulated 310 runs in five games.

Batters

Louis Reece: Although he's placed in the batters' section, Reece has been picking up wickets regularly. He has amassed 221 runs and also picked up five wickets in five games.

Joey Evison: Evison has also shown his all-round abilities along with his excellent batting. He has scored 151 runs and also taken four wickets in five games.

All-rounders

Mattie McKiernan: McKiernan has been a bit off with his bowling but has compensated with his excellent finishing prowess. He has smashed 175 runs and picked up two wickets in five games.

Anuj Dal: He has been performing excellently with bat and ball in the last couple of games. He has scored 146 runs and scalped two wickets in five games.

Bowlers

Hamidullah Qadri: Qadri has been bowling exceptionally well of late, scalping nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of 5.87.

Ben Aitchison: He's a right-handed medium-fast bowler who has scalped eight wickets in five games.

Five best players to pick in DER vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Ollie Robinson (KET) - 432 points

Louis Reece (DER) - 426 points

Joey Evison (KET) - 327 points

Mattie McKiernan (DER) - 317 points

Hamidullah Qadri (KET) - 307 points

Key stats for DER vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Ollie Robinson: 310 runs in 5 matches; SR - 96.75

Louis Reece: 221 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 86.71 & ER - 5.98

Joey Evison: 151 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 92.53 & ER - 6.67

Mattie McKiernan: 175 runs and 2 wickets; SR - 110.34 & ER - 6.54

Hamidullah Qadri: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 5.87

DER vs KET Dream11 Prediction

DER vs KET Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ollie Robinson, Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Alex Blake, Louis Reece, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Mattie McKiernan, Matt Quinn, Navdeep Saini, Ben Aitchison.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

DER vs KET Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ollie Robinson, Shan Masood, Louis Reece, Joey Evison, Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Denly, Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Matt Quinn, Hamidullah Qadri, Nick Potts.

Captain: Louis Reece. Vice-captain: Joe Denly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav