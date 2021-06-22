DER vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 22nd, 2021

Derbyshire faces Leicestershire in Match No.57 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 on Tuesday.

Both sides have struggled so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the North Group table. Derbyshire are seventh in the table with four points whereas Leicestershire are eighth with just two points.

Derbyshire are coming off a loss to Yorkshire in their previous outing. On the other hand, Leicestershire won their last game against Northamptonshire, which also happened to be their first win in this edition of the T20 Blast.

Here are three players who can be captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for this North Group T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Leus du Plooy

Derbyshire batsman Leus du Plooy is the highest run-scorer for his side. He has 277 runs to his name in this edition of the T20 Blast with an average of 55.40.

Leus has also scored two fifties with a personal best of 92. As Derbyshire look to get some points, they will rely on their top batsman to come good in the upcoming match.

#2 Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has had a great T20 Blast season with the ball so far. Playing for Leicestershire, he has picked 11 wickets with best figures of 3/26. He picked up a couple of wickets in their previous game against Northamptonshire as well. Thus, Naveen is a top pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is in some serious form with the bat for Leicestershire. The Australian wicket-keeper batsman has amassed 258 runs from just six games at an average of 51.60 and a strike rate of 181.69. He has a fifty and a hundred to his name as well.

The century came in their previous game against Northamptonshire. He smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 62 deliveries, laced with 13 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of over 166. It was his magnificent effort that set up their first win of the season.

Leicestershire will want him to repeat his heroics and so Inglis is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast clash between Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

