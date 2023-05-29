DER vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 29, 2023

Derbyshire (DER) will lock horns with Northamptonshire (NOR) in the 24th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Derby will host this exciting clash on Monday, May 29.

Derbyshire have not had a great start to the tournament as they have suffered disappointing losses in both games so far. Against Nottinghamshire, Luis Reece (53) and Wayne Wadsen (61) hit useful fifties as Derbyshire posted a competitive total of 178/6 in 20 overs.

Defending 179, George Scrimshaw picked up three wickets with the ball but it wasn’t enough as Nottinghamshire chased down the target with three overs to spare. With this loss, Derbyshire slipped to seventh place in the points table with a net run rate of -1.121.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, also had a disappointing start to their campaign as they have lost two consecutive games. In their previous game, Northamptonshire failed to impress in both departments as Durham thrashed them by 10 wickets.

Derbyshire: Haider Ali, Leus Du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison.

Northamptonshire: David Willey (c), Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Lynn, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Rob Keogh, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, James Sales, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson.

#3 Luis Reece (DER) - 8 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Luis Reece is an attacking top-order batter who can play at a healthy strike rate in the powerplay. He played a quick-fire knock of 53 runs off just 35 balls against Nottinghamshire and helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay.

If needed, Reece can bowl some useful overs of medium bowling as well. Therefore, you can consider him for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DER vs NOR game.

#2 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 8.5 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Wayden Madsen has single-handedly led the batting unit of Derbyshire this season. The right-handed batter is currently fourth on the list of leading run-getters of the season, having scored 111 runs in two games at a strike rate of 168.18.

Madsen has plenty of experience playing in the shortest format of the games and could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 team for the DER vs NOR game.

#1 David Willey (NOR) - 9 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

David Willey is the most important player in the squad of Northamptonshire. The veteran English cricketer can destroy any bowling unit in the world with his delightful strokeplay. He takes the new ball for his team and could prove to be equally lethal in all phases of the game.

The team will be expecting a match-winning performance from their skipper with both and ball. His all-round ability makes him a must-have pick for the DER vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

