DER vs. NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 17th, 2021

Derbyshire will be facing Northamptonshire in Match No. 37 on June 17 at the County Ground in Derby as part of the T20 Blast 2021.

Neither team has performed well in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. Both teams are on the lookout for more victories to move up the points table.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

#3 Josh Cobb

Northamptonshire CCC Photocall

The English batsman has been in decent form scoring 91 runs in two games at a strike rate of 194. He can be a key middle-order batsman having the ability to score at a fast rate.

Although Northamptonshire has ended up on the losing side in all three of their games, James has been giving his best, and this could prove crucial for the team in their upcoming T20 Blast games.

#2 Leus du Plooy

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter-Final

The Derbyshire batsman has been in fine touch, scoring some good runs for his team over the last few days. Leus will look to continue his fine form in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast and is thus a key player who can fetch you valuable points in the upcoming fixture.

#3 FJ Hudson-Prentice

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter-Final

The Derbyshire all-rounder has played some good cricket in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

He picked up a couple of wickets against Lancashire and scored a few runs with the bat in the club's season opener. In the second match, he scored a quickfire knock of 41 runs from 21 balls, which included six boundaries and a maximum.

He also picked up a couple of wickets in the following game at an economy of 9. He can prove to be a hard-hitting batsman at the end and also a reliable wicket-taker for the team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar