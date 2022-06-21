DER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

The Derbyshire Falcons (DER) will lock horns with the Northamptonshire Steelbacks (NOR) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday, June 21.

The Derbyshire Falcons are currently fourth in the standings, having won six out of their 10 T20 Blast matches. They registered a convincing seven-wicket win over the Birmingham Bears in their last game. The Northamptonshire Steelbacks have also won six out of their 10 games and are currently second in the points table. Their last match against Worcestershire Rapids was abandoned due to rain.

DER vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Shan Masood (C), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (WK), Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Sam Conners, George Scrimshaw.

NOR XI

Emilo Gay, Ben Curran, Josh Cobb (C), James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (WK), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

Match Details

DER vs NOR, T20 Blast, North Group Match

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Derby generally favors the batters, with there being little to no help for the bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 162 runs.

Today’s DER vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest: Guest could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team. He has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 138.09 in 10 T20 Blast matches.

Batters

Wayne Madsen: Madsen is a reliable middle-order batter who can also bowl. He has scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 143.90, while also picking up two wickets in 10 games.

Shan Masood: Masood has been a key player for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast, smashing 366 runs at a strike rate of 140.76.

All-rounders

Jimmy Neesham: Neesham is an impactful player who can single-handedly win matches. He has scored 144 runs and picked up 10 wickets in seven games.

Josh Cobb: Cobb has smashed 226 runs and scalped nine wickets in 10 T20 Blast matches.

Bowlers

Hayden Kerr: Kerr has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.81 in 10 matches, while also scoring 59 runs.

Ben Sanderson: Sanderson has bowled brilliantly, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49 in 10 games. He will lead Northamptonshire's bowling attack on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Cobb (NOR) - 685 points

Shan Masood (DER) - 556 points

Jimmy Neesham (NOR) - 531 points

Wayne Madsen (DER) - 484 points

Leus du Plooy (DER) - 428 points

Important Stats for DER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Cobb: 226 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 158.04 and ER - 6.81

Shan Masood: 366 runs in 10 matches; SR - 140.76

Jimmy Neesham: 144 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 171.42 and ER - 8.38

Wayne Madsen: 236 runs and 2 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 143.90 and ER - 8.14

Leus du Plooy: 285 runs in 10 matches; SR - 154.89

DER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast)

DER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Ben Curran, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Cobb, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Mark Watt, Ben Sanderson, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Josh Cobb. Vice-captain: Jimmy Neesham.

DER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Alex Hughes, Ben Curran, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Cobb, Luis Reece, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Jack White, George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Jimmy Neesham. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

