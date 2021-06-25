DER vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 25th, 2021

Derbyshire will take on Nottinghamshire in the 70th match of the T20 Blast at the County Ground in Derby on Friday.

With just two wins from their eight T20 Blast matches, Derbyshire are in the penultimate position in the North Group points table at the time of writing. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, with the last of those coming at the hands of Leicestershire. It remains to be seen if Derbyshire, who are up against Warwickshire on Thursday, will be able to return to winning ways before locking horns with Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, are second in the North Group points table, having won four of their seven matches so far. They currently trail table-toppers Yorkshire by just one solitary point. Nottinghamshire, who are unbeaten in their last five T20 Blast outings, beat Worcestershire by 10 wickets in their last game. They will start as overwhelming favorites against Derbyshire, who they beat by two runs in a rain-curtailed match earlier in the season.

Squads to choose from:

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Logan Van Beek, Geroge Scrimshaw, Michael Cohen, Conor McKerr

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball, Sol Budinger, Matt Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Calvin Harrison, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Dane Peterson, Samit Patel, Peter Trego

Predicted Playing XIs

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Logan Van Beek, Geroge Scrimshaw, Michael Cohen

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball, Matt Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales,Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Peter Trego

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, 70th match, T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date and Time: 25th June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby offers a balanced track which assists both the batsmen and the bowlers, especially the pacers, who will find a lot of help from the surface in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is 155 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs NOT)

DER vs NOT Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Leus du Plooy, Samit Patel, Luis Reece, Fynn-Hudson Prentice, Matt Critchley, Logan van Beek, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Matt Critchley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Leus du Plooy, Samit Patel, Luis Reece, Fynn-Hudson Prentice, Matt Critchley, Logan van Beek, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Leus du Plooy. Vice-captain: Fynn Hudson Prentice

Edited by Samya Majumdar