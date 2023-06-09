DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

Derbyshire (DER) will be up against Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the 68th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Derby is all set to host this north group clash on Friday, June 9.

After a poor start to their campaign, Derbyshire have made a stunning comeback in the tournament as they have lost just once in their previous four games, including a six-wicket victory against Warwickshire in the previous game.

With three wins and four losses, they are currently seventh in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.384.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are on a roll as they have won three games on the Trott, including a 26-run victory against Durham in the previous game. With five wins and three losses, they currently sit comfortably at the top of the North Group points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.041.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DER vs NOT game.

DER vs NOT Squad for Today's Match

Derbyshire Squad

Leus Du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came.

Nottinghamshire Squad

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Jack Brooks, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball.

#3 Shaheen Afridi (NOT) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Shaheen Afridi has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best bowlers in world cricket currently. After a shaky start, Shaheen has found his lost form and he has picked up 11 wickets from eight games, bowling at an economy rate of 8.87.

The right-arm pacer has been very consistent with his lines and lengths in recent games. His wicket-taking ability makes him a must-have pick to be picked as vice-captain of your DER vs NOT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Colin Munro (NOT) - 9 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro is currently the leading run-getter for Nottinghamshire this season. The veteran New Zealand batter has picked up nearly 300 runs from eight games at an impressive average of 36.75.

The left-handed batter possesses the ability to put any bowling unit in the world under pressure with his destructive batting. Looking at his current form, the fantasy users should make him as captain or vice-captain of their DER vs NOT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Wayne Madsen has played a major role in the recovery of Derbyshire this season. He is currently second in the list of leading run-getters of the tournament, having scored 405 runs from seven games at an average of 81.

With four fifties and one century to his name, Madsen is going to be a real threat to the table toppers. If you want to do well in fantasy cricket, then Wayne Madsen is an excellent choice to be picked as captain for the DER vs NOT game.

