DER vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Thursday at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire are among the worst-performing teams in the Northern Group while Derbyshire are among the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast and are currently third.

Nottinghamshire will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament but Derbyshire are a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by Derbyshire.

DER vs NOT Probable Playing XI

DER

Shan Masood (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Sam Conners, George Scrimshaw

NOT

Daniel Christian (c), Tom Moores (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, and Jake Ball

Match Details

DER vs NOT, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge Stadium, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is ideal for batting. The new ball lands neatly on the bat, allowing batters to hit through the line right away in their innings. On this pitch, both teams' openers should play aggressively, with the pace bowlers getting some help. Expect the playing surface to remain true throughout the encounter.

DER vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Moores has been among the top batters for Nottinghamshire as he is scoring well in the tournament. Fans can expect him to play well in today's match. B Guest is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Hale and S Masood are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. W Madsen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Patel and L Du Plooy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are part of the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. S Patel smashed 12 runs and took 2 wickets against LEI.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Fletcher and H Kerr. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and fans can expect them to bowl in death overs too. M Watt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

S Patel (NOT)

H Kerr (DER)

S Masood (DER)

Important stats for DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

A Hales - 208 runs

H Kerr - 13 wickets

S Patel - 161 runs and 10 wickets

DER vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Moores, A Hales, W Madsen, S Masood, D Christian, L Du Plooy, S Patel, M McKiernan, M Watt, H Kerr, G Scrimshaw

Captain: S Masood Vice Captain: A Hales

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Moores, A Hales, W Madsen, S Masood, L Du Plooy, S Patel, M McKiernan, M Watt, H Kerr, G Scrimshaw, L Fletcher

Captain: S Masood Vice Captain: H Kerr

