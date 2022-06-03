DER vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 43

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in Match 43 of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Derby on Friday.

Derbyshire's English Blast 2022 campaign didn't get off to the best of starts. However, the team have shown glimpses of their abilities and will be eager to get their campaign back on track. The likes of Shan Masood and Hayden Kerr will be crucial to their chances going forward.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, have had an average tournament so far, winning two of their four games. They'll want to improve their win count with another victory on Friday.

DER vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Leus du Plooy, Hayden Kerr, Mattie McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw.

NOT XI

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Dan Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Dane Paterson.

Match Details

Match: DER vs NOT, English T20 Blast Match 43.

Date and Time: 3 June, 2022, 11:35 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes on to the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything above 170 runs could be a par score.

Today’s DER vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest: Guest batted well in his previous game after failing against Yorkshire. His previous outing saw him score 35 runs at a strike rate of 194.44, with three fours and two sixes.

Batters

Shan Masood: He is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. Masood has 104 runs at an average of 25.66 in four games so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

Matt McKiernan: The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. Despite not getting many runs in his previous game, McKiernan has already scored 31 runs and taken five wickets in four games.

Bowlers

Luke Fletcher: He was in terrific form in the last game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 10 and scoring 21 runs by batting lower in the order. Fletcher will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

3 best players to pick in DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Dane paterson (NOT): 55 points.

Luis Reece (DER): 137 points.

Tom Moores (NOT): 55 points.

Important stats for DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Hayden Kerr: 27 runs and five wickets in four games.

Jake Ball: Four wickets in four games.

Alex Hales: 32 runs in three games.

DER vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs NOT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Samit Patel, Leus du Plooy, Mattie McKiernan, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Dane Paterson, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Mattie McKiernan | Vice-Captain: Shan Masood.

DER vs NOT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Shan Masood, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Samit Patel, Leus du Plooy, Mattie McKiernan, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Dane Paterson, George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Leus du Plooy | Vice-Captain: Wayne Madsen.

