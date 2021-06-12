DER vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 13th, 2021

Derbyshire will take on Warwickshire in the 19th match of the T20 Blast on Sunday.

Derbyshire have played twice in the T20 Blast so far, winning and losing one apiece. They started their T20 Blast campaign with a six-wicket loss to Lancashire by six wickets before bouncing back and beating Leicestershire by 23 runs. Derbyshire are currently in the North Group points table.

Warwickshire, who have also won one of their two T20 Blast games, currently find themselves fifth in the standings. They will head into Sunday's fixture on the back of a 18-run win over Nottinghamshire. They previously lost their first game to Yorkshire by six wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman (C), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, Logan van Beek, George Scrimshaw

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Carlos Brathwaite, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess (wk), George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Olly Stone, Robert Yates

Predicted Playing XIs

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Warwickshire, 19th Match

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date and Time: 13th June, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Country Ground in Derby is known to offer equal assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Pacers can expect some good movement and bounce off the surface, with the average first innings score at the venue being 158 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs WAS)

DER vs WAS Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hughes, Logan van Beek, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Billy Godleman, Adam Hose, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Carlos Brathwaite, Logan van Beek, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott

Captain: Sam Hain. Vice-captain: Matt Critchley

Edited by Samya Majumdar