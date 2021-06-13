DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 13th, 2021

Derbyshire and Warwickshire will lock horns at the County Ground in Derby on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Derbyshire lost their season opener against Lancashire. However, they were quickly back on track with a 23-run victory over Leicestershire in their second encounter. Batting first, Derbyshire posted 209/6, courtesy of a 80-run knock by Matthew Critchley. In reply, Leicestershire managed to score only 186 runs.

Warwickshire made a good start to the competition with a convincing victory over defending champions Nottinghamshire. Warwickshire posted 229/5 batting first courtesy of collective performances from their batters. Nottinghamshire, in response, scored 211 runs, thus losing the contest by 18 runs.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite

The West Indian all-rounder lived up to expectations with a quick-fire 44-run knock at a strike rate of 245. His cameo set the stage for Warwickshire in their previous T20 Blast encounter.

With the ball, he picked up two big wickets and kept his team in a winning position. He can be a good multiplier choice as he does well in both batting and bowling departments.

#2 Matthew Critchley

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter-Final

Critchley's 80-run knock against Leicestershire was pretty fluent and he rarely went for bad shots.

His knock was laced with six fours and four sixes and was played at an impressive strike rate of 177. Though he failed in the season opener, he bounced back with a good match-winning knock.

The Derbyshire star is expected to continue his fine run in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

#1 Luis Reece

Durham v Derbyshire Falcons - T20 Blast 2020

Derbyshire opener Luis Reece turned out to be his team’s most consistent player so far this season. He started the season with a 59-run knock against Lancashire. He also picked up two important wickets with his medium-pace bowling.

In the next encounter against Leicestershire, he played a 51-run knock and set the stage for his team in the powerplay. He went on to pick up another two wickets in the middle overs.

Reece seems to be in excellent form with both the bat and ball in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

Looking at his recent numbers and form, he is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the fixture between Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

