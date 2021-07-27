DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 19

Derbyshire will take on Warwickshire in the 19th match of the Royal London Cup at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.
Having played a couple of games, Derbyshire are winless in the Royal London Cup so far. They lost their most recent match against Somerset by six wickets. Warwickshire haven’t been able to open their account in the tournament either and have lost both their fixtures against Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire.
DER vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today
DER XI
Billy Godleman (c), Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, Connor Marshall, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul
WAS XI
Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Ashish Chakrapani, Kiel van Vollenhoven, Manraj Johal, Ryan Sidebottom
Match Details
DER vs WAS, Royal London Cup Match 19
Date and Time: 27th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Pitch Report
The County Ground in Derby is suitable for batting and batsmen will find that the ball comes on to the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. The average first innings score here is 297.
Today’s DER vs WAS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Brooke Guest – Brooke Guest is a fantastic choice for the wicket-keeper slot. He scored 74 runs in the most recent match against Somerset and has been in impressive form.
Batsmen
Billy Godleman – He has been the most important batsman for Derbyshire. He scored 128 runs in just a couple of innings.
Robert Yates – He has done tremendously well with the bat. He has amassed 103 runs in two innings. Yates has also picked up a wicket.
All-rounders
Fynn-Hudson Prentice: He has carried his good form into the 50-over format of the sport also. In two matches, he has picked up 99 runs and has also scalped two wickets.
Jacob Bethell: He is on fire with the ball. He has picked up five wickets and has also scored 22 runs.
Bowlers
Ethan Brookes: He has been the most successful bowler for Warwickshire. He has picked up four wickets in two games.
Ryan Sidebottom: He has picked up two wickets in two games and is expected to continue with his impressive form.
Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Bethell (WAS) – 202 points
Fynn Hudson-Prentice (DER) – 193 points
Billy Godleman (DER) – 160 points
Robert Yates (WAS) – 157 points
Brooke Guest (DER) – 143 points
Important stats for DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Bethell: 22 runs and 5 wickets
Fynn Hudson-Prentice: 99 runs and 2 wickets
Billy Godleman: 128 runs
Robert Yates: 103 runs and 1 wicket
Brooke Guest: 114 runs
DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Michael Burgess, Billy Godleman, Robert Yates, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Will Rhodes, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom, Ravi Rampaul
Captain: Jacob Bethell, Vice-Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Michael Burgess, Billy Godleman, Robert Yates, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Will Rhodes, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom, Ravi Rampaul
Captain: Will Rhodes, Vice-Captain: Billy Godleman