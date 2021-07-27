DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 19

Derbyshire will take on Warwickshire in the 19th match of the Royal London Cup at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.

Having played a couple of games, Derbyshire are winless in the Royal London Cup so far. They lost their most recent match against Somerset by six wickets. Warwickshire haven’t been able to open their account in the tournament either and have lost both their fixtures against Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire.

DER vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Billy Godleman (c), Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, Connor Marshall, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul

WAS XI

Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Ashish Chakrapani, Kiel van Vollenhoven, Manraj Johal, Ryan Sidebottom

Match Details

DER vs WAS, Royal London Cup Match 19

Date and Time: 27th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby is suitable for batting and batsmen will find that the ball comes on to the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. The average first innings score here is 297.

Today’s DER vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest – Brooke Guest is a fantastic choice for the wicket-keeper slot. He scored 74 runs in the most recent match against Somerset and has been in impressive form.

Batsmen

Billy Godleman – He has been the most important batsman for Derbyshire. He scored 128 runs in just a couple of innings.

Robert Yates – He has done tremendously well with the bat. He has amassed 103 runs in two innings. Yates has also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

Fynn-Hudson Prentice: He has carried his good form into the 50-over format of the sport also. In two matches, he has picked up 99 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

Jacob Bethell: He is on fire with the ball. He has picked up five wickets and has also scored 22 runs.

Bowlers

Ethan Brookes: He has been the most successful bowler for Warwickshire. He has picked up four wickets in two games.

Ryan Sidebottom: He has picked up two wickets in two games and is expected to continue with his impressive form.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell (WAS) – 202 points

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (DER) – 193 points

Billy Godleman (DER) – 160 points

Robert Yates (WAS) – 157 points

Brooke Guest (DER) – 143 points

Important stats for DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell: 22 runs and 5 wickets

Fynn Hudson-Prentice: 99 runs and 2 wickets

Billy Godleman: 128 runs

Robert Yates: 103 runs and 1 wicket

Brooke Guest: 114 runs

DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Michael Burgess, Billy Godleman, Robert Yates, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Will Rhodes, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Jacob Bethell, Vice-Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice

DER vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Michael Burgess, Billy Godleman, Robert Yates, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Will Rhodes, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Will Rhodes, Vice-Captain: Billy Godleman

Edited by Diptanil Roy