DER vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2021

Derbyshire will take on Worcestershire in a North Group T20 Blast game at the County Ground in Derby on Friday.

Derbyshire have had an underwhelming T20 Blast campaign so far. With just three wins, six losses and a tied encounter from their 10 matches, they are currently second from bottom in the North Group points table. They have seven points to their name, just one more than Leicestershire, who occupy the last spot in the standings. Derbyshire will head into tonight's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a tied game against Nottinghamshire, with both teams managing 137 runs. Prior to that, Derbyshire beat Warwickshire by five wickets. They will want to extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with Worcestershire tonight.

Speaking of Worcestershire, they are sixth in the North Group points table. Having played 10 T20 Blast games so far, they have won and lost four apiece. While one of their matches was abandoned due to rain, they also have a tied encounter to their name. Worcestershire, who have 10 points, were on a two-game winning run before losing to Lancashire by 34 runs in their last outing. They might start as slight favorites against Derbyshire at the County Ground in Derby.

Squads to choose from:

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (), Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Ben McDermott

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Alex Milton, Adam Finch, Gareth Roderick

Predicted Playing XIs

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox(C)(wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Worcestershire, 98th match, T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date and Time: 2nd July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby is a balanced one which offers equal assistance to both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers can expect some good bounce and carry off the surface, the batters will look to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first innings score at the venue in the T20 format is 163 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs WOR)

DER vs WOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Leus du Plooy, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brett D’Oliveira, Logan van Beek, Ben Dwarshuis, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Matt Critchley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Leus du Plooy, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Brett D’Oliveira, Logan van Beek, Ben Dwarshuis, George Scrimshaw, Ish Sodhi

Captain: Leus du Plooy. Vice-captain: Logan van Beek

