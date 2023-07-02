DER vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 124th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled between Derbyshire and Worcestershire at County Ground, Derby on 2nd July at 07:00 PM IST.

Derbyshire's campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 has been relatively neutral, as they have won six matches and lost as many. With this record, they currently occupy the sixth position on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals seem unlikely at this point.

On the other hand, Worcestershire find themselves in a more favorable position. They are at the third position with seven wins and 15 points. Worcestershire Rapids will need to not only secure a victory in their upcoming game but also achieve it with a substantial margin of runs. Additionally, they will have to hope that Northamptonshire can defeat Lancashire in their match.

Squads for DER vs WOR

Derbyshire

Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy (c), Wayne Madsen, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Anuj Dal, Nick Potts, Luis Reece

Worcestershire

Brett DOliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Matthew Waite, Jake Libby, Ben Gibbon

#3 Zak Chappell (DER) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast

Zak Chappell has been in outstanding form, currently occupying the second position in the most wickets leaderboard with a sum of 24 wickets. His economy rate of 8.94 and a notable strike rate of 11.94 demonstrate his effectiveness in picking up wickets at regular intervals while maintaining control over the run rate.

Chappell's ability to consistently take wickets makes him a strong contender for the vice-captain position in your DER vs WOR Dream11 team.

#2 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast

Brett D’Oliveira opens the innings for Worcestershire and also contributes efficiently with the ball. He is the second-highest run scorer for his side, scoring 345 runs at a decent average of 28.75. He has also been lethal with the ball chipping in 15 wickets having a best bowling figure of 4/11 which he will look to replicate today.

Given his potential to contribute to both facets of the game, he will be a worthy option for captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

#1 Mitchell Santner (WOR) - 8 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 4th T20

Mitchell Santner is one of the finest all-rounders in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023. Representing Worcestershire, Santner has showcased exceptional performances in all 10 matches he has played. With 327 runs, he has been a consistent run-scorer, maintaining a reasonable strike rate of 154.97.

Furthermore, Santner's impact extends to the bowling department as well. In the last four games, he has accumulated 160 runs and taken seven wickets, exhibiting his all-round capabilities and match-winning potential.

