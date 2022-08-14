DER vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in a Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the County Ground in New Road in Worcester.

Worcestershire are one of the weakest teams in Group B in this year's English One Day Cup, losing their four games. Derbyshire, meanwhile, have won only one of their last four games and are in seventh place in the points table.

Derbyshire will look to win here, but Worcestershire are the better team and playing at home, so the latter should prevail.

DER vs WOR Probable Playing XIs

DER

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), George Scrimshaw, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Wayne Madsen

WOR

Ed Pollock, Azhar Ali, Gareth Roderick, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ed Barnard, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox (wk), Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

Match Details

Match: DER vs WOR, English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Date and Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The County Ground is a bowler-friendly track. It can be difficult for batter to score runs. In the last five games, the average first innings score has been about 150. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

DER vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Guest, who has played exceptionally well in the last two games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. He smashed 82 in the last game against Hampshire.

Batters

J Libby and S Masood are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. L Reece is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last three games.

All-rounders

M McKiernan and E Barnard are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete with their quota of overs. J Leach is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are B Aitchison and D Pennington. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. A Finch is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in DER vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

M McKiernan (DER)

J Leach (WOR)

B Guest (DER)

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire: Key stats for Dream11 team

B Guest - 190 runs

J Leach - 68 runs and 5 wickets

K Ali - 206 runs

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Prediction (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Guest, B Cox, L Reece, J Libby, K Ali, M McKiernan, E Barnard, J Leach, D Pennington, A Finch, B Aitchison.

Captain: E Barnard. Vice Captain: M McKiernan.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Guest, B Cox, T Ryan, J Libby, K Ali, M McKiernan, E Barnard, J Leach, D Pennington, N Potts, B Aitchison.

Captain: E Barnard. Vice Captain: J Leach.

Edited by Bhargav