DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 53

Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in the 53rd match of the Royal London Cup at Queen’s Park in Chester-Le-Street on Sunday.
With just one victory to show for their efforts so far, Derbyshire are rooted to the bottom of the table. They need to win their remaining two fixtures to have any hopes of making it to the quarter-final, chances of which are already pretty slim.
Yorkshire have won twice, lost twice and two matches have ended without a result. They will be fighting to finish inside the top four.
DER vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today
DER XI
Mitchell Wagstaff, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Alex Hughes (c), Matie Mckiernan, Alex Thomson, Nils Priestley, Ravi Rampaul, George Scrimshaw
YOR XI
Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Gary Ballance (c), George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Ben Coad, Josh Sullivan
Match Details
DER vs YOR, Royal London Cup Match 53
Date and Time: 8th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Queen’s Park, Chester-Le-Street
Pitch Report
Although no official List A matches have been held here, results from the T20 matches suggest that the wicket will be balanced. A score of 260 could be par at this venue.
Today’s DER vs YOR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Harry Duke could prove to be instrumental in this match. He has done a fine job behind the stumps so far.
Batsmen
Tom Wood has been in sensational form. He has scored 154 runs with the bat and has also picked up two wickets.
All-rounders
Fynn Hudson-Prentice is the best player from both sides and can be considered as a multiplier choice for the DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 223 runs and picked up six wickets so far,
Matthew Waite is also a brilliant all-rounder who can influence the match to a pretty large degree.
Bowlers
Matthew Pillans picked up a four-wicket-haul in the previous Nottinghamshire game. He’s arriving to this contest in red-hot form.
Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs YOR Dream11 prediction team
Fynn Hudson-Prentice (DER) – 484 points
Matthew Waite (YOR) – 365 points
George Hill (YOR) – 338 points
Matthew Pillans (YOR) – 301 points
Tom Wood (DER) – 276 points
Important stats for DER vs YOR Dream11 prediction team
Fynn Hudson-Prentice: 223 runs and 6 wickets
George Hill: 195 runs and 3 wickets
Tom Wood: 154 runs and 2 wickets
Matthew Revis: 136 runs and 2 wickets
Brooke Guest: 170 runs
DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Brooke Guest, George Hill, Tom Wood, Matthew Revis, Gary Balance, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Waite, Matthew Pillans, Ben Coad, Alex Thomson
Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Vice-Captain: Matthew Waite
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Brooke Guest, George Hill, Tom Wood, Matthew Revis, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Waite, Matthew Pillans, Ben Coad, Alex Thomson, Ravi Rampaul
Captain: George Hill, Vice-Captain: Tom Wood