DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Derbyshire (DER) will face Yorkshire (YOR) as part of the North Group in T20 Blast 2022 at Queen's Park in Chesterfield on Saturday, 18th June.

Yorkshire had a good restart to their T20 Blast 2022 campaign with a good performance against Durham. The likes of Finn Allen and Adam Lyth stood out for Yorkshire and will look to maintain their fine form. Derbyshire, meanwhile, are in the mix for a top-four finish, with Shan Masood leading from the front. While the likes of George Scrimshaw and Hayden Kerr have upped their game with the ball, they will rely on their depth and balance to shine through. All in all, a cracking game beckons at Queen's Park.

DER vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners and George Scrimshaw.

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shadab Khan, Harry Brook (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Dom Leech and Jack Shutt.

Match Details

DER vs YOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 18th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park, Chesterfield

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at Queen's Park with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some help early on, with extra bounce also playing into their hands. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow for better strokeplay. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DER vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore had a decent outing against Durham, guiding Yorkshire to a match-winning total. However, he is capable of much more, given his aggression and explosiveness in the middle overs. With the Yorks keeper-batter due a big score, he is a good addition to your DER vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shan Masood: Shan Masood has been a revelation for Derbyshire, both as a leader and as an opener. He has over 250 runs to his name, with his ability to bat for long periods being key. With the southpaw in fine form coming into the game, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan's return to the Yorkshire set-up didn't go to plan as he put in a below-par shift with both the bat and ball. However, he is one of the best all-rounders in the world with his record speaking for itself. With the pitch also slightly on the slower side, Shadab should be a must-have in your DER vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr has translated his BBL form into the T20 Blast, impressing with the new ball and also in the death overs. The lanky bowling all-rounder has used his left-arm angle and variations to good effect. With Kerr adding value with the bat as well, he is a fine addition to your DER vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DER vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Hayden Kerr (DER)

Luis Reece (DER)

Adam Lyth (YOR)

Important stats for DER vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth - 278 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 39.71

Shan Masood - 287 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 41.00

George Scrimshaw - 11 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 23.45

DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Harry Brook, Luis Reece, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Mark Watt, Hayden Kerr and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Shan Masood. Vice-captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Finn Allen, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Harry Brook, Leus du Plooy, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Jack Shutt, Hayden Kerr and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Hayden Kerr.

