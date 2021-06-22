DER vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 22, 2021

Derbyshire will be up against Leicestershire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.

Derbyshire are currently seventh in the North Group points table, having won just two and lost five of their seven T20 Blast fixtures so far. Be it with the bat or ball, Derbyshire haven’t been consistent at all, with their two wins coming against the bottom two sides - Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. The Billy Godleman-led side will head into today's T20 Blast contest on the back of a 39-run loss to Yorkshire.

Leicestershire have also fared poorly in the T20 Blast this season, managing just one win from their six outings. They lost their first five games before finally winning one, beating Northamptonshire by 34 runs. Leicestershire, who currently occupy the penultimate position in the North Group standings, will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they lock horns with Derbyshire.

Squads to choose from

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Harry Came, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Michael Cohen, Alex Thomson, Mattie McKiernan, Logan van Beek, George Scrimshaw, Conor McKerr

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann (c), Ed Barnes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Josh Inglis (wk), Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Naveen, Rishi Patel, Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (wk)

Predicted Playing XIs

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Leicestershire: Josh Inglis (wk), Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire

Date and Time: June 16th 2021, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

Three T20 Blast games have been played at the County Ground in Derby this season, with each being won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at the venue is around 165 runs. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's T20 Blast fixture between Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs LEI)

Dream11 Team for Derbyshire vs Leicestershire - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Leus du Plooy, Scott Steel, Harry Came, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Logan van Beek, Naveen-ul-Haq, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Luis Reece, Matthew Critchley, Logan van Beek, Gavin Griffiths, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Colin Ackermann. Vice-captain: Leus du Plooy

