DG vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 15

Match 15 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Bangla Tigers, after a poor start to their Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign, have hit back with two wins. With a power-packed batting unit comprising Andre Fletcher and Faf du Plessis, the Tigers will be eyeing yet another win. The Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, are arguably the strongest team on paper with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Andre Russell starring for them in recent games. Although the Gladiators will head into this game as the clear favorites, they will be wary of the Tigers, who aren't pushovers by any means.

DG vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana/Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the dimensions of the ground playing into the batter's hands. There is some movement available off the surface, but the ball should skid onto the bat nicely. The spinners will have to be wary of their lines and lengths, with there being little room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DG vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has been a household name for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, with his explosive knocks holding him in good stead. Although he has blown hot and cold in the tournament, Fletcher's ability to go big from ball one should earn him a spot in your DG vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has shown flashes of brilliance with his innovative strokes in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He is comfortable against both pace and spin, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the Deccan Gladiators' go-to bowler with eight wickets in four games. He has conceded just eight runs per over, which is exceptional in this format, making him a must-have in your DG vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner has been in decent form, with the Aussie accounting for five wickets in four matches. Like Hasaranga, Faulkner has also conceded less than nine runs per over. Given his array of variations and experience, Faulkner should pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) - 346 points

James Faulkner (BT) - 212 points

Benny Howell (BT) - 202 points

Important stats for DG vs BT Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 5 wickets in 4 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.40

Tom Banton - 72 runs in 4 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 18.00

Will Jacks - 78 runs in 4 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 39.00

DG vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, James Faulkner and Tymal Mills

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Benny Howell, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz, James Faulkner and Odean Smith

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Edited by Samya Majumdar