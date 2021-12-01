DG vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 29

Match 29 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Deccan Gladiators have been brilliant in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with six wins in nine games. However, they want to seal a top-two finish with a win against the Bangla Tigers, who are not far behind with five wins in eight games. Although the Tigers got the better of the Gladiators in the previous encounter, the Gladiators will start the game as the favorites. With some of the best players in the world taking centre-stage, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

DG vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles (wk), Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali/Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 29

Date and Time: 1st December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with the conditions being perfect for the batters. There is not much help on offer for the bowlers, who will need to vary their line, length and pace accordingly. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, who will look to chase upon winning the toss. 120 should be par at this venue with dew likely to play a part in the second half of the match.

Today’s DG vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles has been a decent performer for the Tigers since being promoted to the top of the order. Alongside Zazai, Charles has been brilliant in the powerplay overs and should be a good addition to your DG vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has blown hot and cold in the series, but he is still the Deccan Gladiators' best bet with the bat in the powerplay overs. He has a wide range of shots under his belt and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the Deccan Gladiators' go-to bowler, with the Sri Lankan boasting an economy rate of 8.65. Hasaranga's pinch-hitting ability also makes him a must-have in your DG vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition with 10 wickets in seven games. The left-armer has been brilliant with the new ball, nailing his slower balls and yorkers in the death. The Australian should fare well in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) - 588 points

Hazratullah Zazai (BT) - 406 points

Benny Howell (BT) - 386 points

Important stats for DG vs BT Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 10 wickets in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.40

Tom Banton - 180 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 25.71

Will Jacks - 156 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 39.00

DG vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, H Zazai, T Banton, W Jacks, W Hasaranga, B Howell, A Russell, O Smith, J Faulkner, W Riaz and T Mills

Captain: W Hasaranga. Vice-captain: J Charles

DG vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Charles, H Zazai, T Banton, W Jacks, W Hasaranga, D Wiese, A Russell, F du Plessis, J Faulkner, W Riaz and T Mills

Captain: T Banton. Vice-captain: J Charles

